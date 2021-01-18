Ducati achieves new sales milestone; 350,000th unit of Monster delivered

Ducati has achieved a new sales milestone. The iconic Italian company has announced that it has sold 350,000 units of the Monster since the inception of the sports naked motorcycle back in 1992.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali and the Director of the Ducati Design Center Andrea Ferraresi personally delivered the 350,000th unit (Monster 1200 S Black on Black) to its owner who was invited to Borgo Panigale for the occasion. The motorcycle was personalised with a plate bearing the number 350,000. The owner also received a certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali and a sketch of the Monster signed by the designer Angelo Amato.

The Monster is the biggest selling Ducati model of all time. It is also the longest-serving motorcycle in the range. With the launch of the M900 model, the first Monster ever, Ducati was able to give rise to a new segment of the motorcycle market - the sports naked - creating a bike that has represented a true benchmark for several generations.

The Monster brand is now nearly 3 decades old. Over the years, it has gone through a series of updates and changes to ensure it continues to provide the best features to its customers. The latest iteration of the motorcycle is the 2021 Ducati Monster, which was unveiled in December last year. It is an all-new model that has been developed from scratch. It certainly looks modern and at the same time is also immediately recognisable as a Monster.

The 2021 Ducati Monster uses a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine which is Euro 5-compliant. Compared to the motor of the previous Monster 821, it is larger and also lighter by 2.5 kg. From this new motor, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. The electronics package in the new Monster include: