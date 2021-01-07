12 new Ducati motorcycles will be launched in India in 2021

Ducati India is going to play at the front foot in 2021. The Italian company has announced that it will launch a total of 12 new Ducati motorcycles in our country this year.

While Ducati has not disclosed an exact timeline, the brand will begin with the launch of the BS6 model of the Scrambler and Diavel. Also, the new XDiavel should make it to the showrooms during the first quarter of 2021. Moving forward into the year, we will be greeted by the new Ducati Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, and MY2021 Panigale V4.

Other models such as the all-new Ducati Monster, SuperSport 950, and the Hypermotard 950 RVE will be introduced during the second half of the year. These motorcycles would be accompanied by the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, Scrambler Night Shift, and Desert Sled.

Apart from launching 12 new Ducati motorcycles in India this year, the iconic company will also conduct state-of-the-art experiential events like the DRE Track Days, Off-Road Days, Dream Tours, and Racing at the National Superbike Championship.

Speaking about Ducati India’s plans, Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said:

2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. However, if we unravel the year, it's commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for us at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting years for us, with new launches planned for every quarter! We hope the current scenario with the pandemic stabilises and as we resume normal life, we will be back to create state-of-the-art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off-Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. As we head into 2021, we are thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, our dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ducati India’s plans for 2020 were delayed. However, by end of the year, the company was quick to jump back on the track and launched three BS6 motorcycles in quick succession which included all-new models like the Ducati Panigale V2, the Scrambler 1100 Pro, and the Multistrada 950S.