BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark bookings now open

Bookings for the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark in India are now open. Interested customers can reserve either of the two motorcycles by visiting their nearest Ducati dealership. The booking amount has been set at INR 50,000. It is to be noted that Ducati is yet to announce the prices of these models.

Ducati India has recently confirmed that it will launch 12 new motorcycles in the country this year. While the company is yet to reveal an exact timeline, it did say in a press release that its first launch of 2021 will be the BS6 Scrambler Icon; which should happen very soon. The iconic Italian brand also revealed that the BS6 Scrambler Icon will be joined by other Scrambler models like the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, all-new Night Shift, and the popular Desert Sled. These models are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2021.

Apart from the Scrambler series of motorcycles, the other models that will be launched in India include the BS6 Diavel and the new XDiavel. We will also get to see the Ducati Multistrada V4, which is the first motorcycle in the entire world to feature the revolutionary front and rear radar systems that allow the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). Ducati has developed the radar systems together with Bosch.

Ducati will also bring in more models based on the revered V4 engine platform such as the very attractive and capable Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the MY2021 Panigale V4. Other than that, the new Ducati Monster, SuperSport 950 and Hypermotard 950 RVE will also make their way into the Indian market in 2021. Clearly, it is going to be a very busy year for Ducati and its fans here in India! Which Ducati motorcycle are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments below.

