New BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS teaser video released, launch soon

The first teaser image of the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was released earlier this month. The picture did not reveal the new motorcycle itself but showed its silhouette which was more than sufficient to understand that Mahindra has implemented no significant visual changes in the new motorbike. Following the first teaser, Mahindra revealed the four colours (Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Red Agate, and Pearl Black) of the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS. And now, the company has released the first teaser video of the forthcoming two-wheeler, hinting that the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS launch is nearing.

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS teaser video focusses on the bike’s refined engine. While the exact specifications of the powerplant have not been uncovered, it is quite likely that Mahindra will use a revised version of the 294.72cc single-cylinder mill in the new Mojo. This engine in its BS4 state of tune produced 26.29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is expected to have similar output figures in its BS6 version as well.

The teaser video also highlights that the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS will have better fuel efficiency. The new motorcycle is likely to continue using the same capacity fuel tank which was mounted on the bike’s BS4 model making it the largest fuel tank in the segment. The upcoming Mojo 300’s superior safety has also been mentioned in the teaser video. This could mean that Mahindra would provide dual-channel ABS with the new bike.

Mahindra has also used the teaser video to once again remind the enthusiasts that the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS will be available in four colour options - Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Red Agate, and Pearl Black. The company has already started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming motorcycle. Interested customers can reserve the new motorcycle by paying a token amount of INR 5,000. Mahindra has released no information regarding online pre-bookings as of now, so it seems that buyers would need to visit their nearest dealership to get the job done.

