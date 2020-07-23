Mahindra has started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming BS6 Mojo 300 ABS. Interested customers can reserve the new motorcycle by paying a token amount of INR 5,000. The company has released no information regarding online pre-bookings as of now, so it seems that buyers would need to visit their nearest Mahindra dealership to get the job done.

The first teaser image of the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS was released last week. Four colours options were also revealed. These include the Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Red Agate, and Pearl Black. Out of these, which one do you think looks best on the new motorcycle? Let us know with a comment below. The pictures also showed that Mahindra has implemented no significant visual changes in the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS.

Features such as a twin-headlamp setup upfront, sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds, belly pan, beefier single side-mounted exhaust, semi-digital instrument cluster will be carried forward from the BS4 model. Similarly, the telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, single front petal disc, rear solid disc, and ABS will also find their way to the new BS6 model.

The biggest update in the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will be the more eco-friendly engine. It is quite likely that the new motorcycle will be powered by a revised version of the 294.72cc single-cylinder mill. The output figures have not been revealed yet. For reference, the BS4 Mojo 300 ABS produced 26.29hp at 7,500 rpm and 28Nm at 5,500 rpm.

As far as the pricing is concerned, it is being speculated that the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will cost around INR 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the pre-bookings of the motorcycle are now open, Mahindra is expected to launch the new BS6 Mojo 300 ABS in the country very soon.