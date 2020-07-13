New BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 teased, launch soon - IAB Report

The new BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 was spotted testing sans camouflage earlier this month on the outskirts of Pune hinting that the launch of the more eco-friendly motorcycle is nearing. Now, Mahindra has confirmed the fact by releasing the first official teaser of the upcoming BS6 Mojo 300.

The teaser image of the new BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 does not reveal the motorcycle itself but shows its silhouette which is more than sufficient to understand that the company has not implemented any significant visual changes in the new motorbike. The BS6 Mojo 300 will be visually identical to the BS4 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS which was launched in 2019 and replaced the Mojo XT 300 and Mojo UT 300 models.

The new BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 will continue to wear the twin-headlamp setup upfront, however, whether the company adds a pair of LED eyebrows as DRLs or not is something that we would need to wait and see. The motorcycle will also come equipped with sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds and engine cowl. We are expecting to see the same set of alloy wheels along with the familiar beefier single side-mounted exhaust.

While details regarding the new BS6 Mojo 300’s instrument cluster are not known at the moment, it is being speculated that Mahindra might keep things unchanged here as well to keep the costs in check. Speaking of cost, for the suspension setup, the BS6 Mojo 300 will get a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and not USDs. The rear will have a monoshock.

The major change in the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 will be the engine. It is likely to be an updated version of the 294.72cc single-cylinder mill which will comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. While the exact figures of the more eco-friendly powerplant are a mystery as of now, for reference, the BS4 Mojo 300 produced 26.29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such updates.