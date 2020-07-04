BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 spied testing, launch soon - Report

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 has been spotted testing for the first time. The test mule was spied on the outskirts of Pune sans camouflage. Mahindra is expected to launch the new BS6 Mojo 300 in the coming months.

It can be seen in the spy shot that the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 will be visually identical to the BS4 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS which was launched in 2019 and replaced the Mojo XT 300 and Mojo UT 300 models.

Features such as the twin-headlamp, sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds and engine cowl, beefier exhaust, single-piece seat, alloy wheels will be carried over from the BS4 Mojo 300. ByBre brakes and the instrument cluster will also remain the same. To keep the costs in check, Mahindra will continue to use the same pair of conventional telescopic front forks from the discontinued Mojo UT 300 instead of the USD front forks that were seen in the first model of the motorcycle which was introduced back in 2015.

The major change in the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 will be the engine. It is likely to be an updated version of the 294.72cc single-cylinder mill which will comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. While the exact details of the more eco-friendly powerplant are not known yet, for reference, the BS4 Mojo 300 produced 26.29 hp at 7,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

As per the earlier reports, Mahindra confirmed that the BS6 Mojo 300 will be launched by the end of June. But that didn’t happen. Perhaps, the ongoing Covid-19 situation might have induced some delays. Now, it is being anticipated that the BS6 Mojo 300 will see the light of the day in the coming months.

