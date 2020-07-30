New BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS launched, prices start at INR 1.99 lakh

Mahindra ignited the necessary curiosity among the enthusiasts for the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS with the teaser images and video. The company gauged the response that the upcoming motorcycle received from the public. Now, when a big chunk of the targetted audience started talking about the more eco-friendly Mojo 300 ABS, Mahindra launched the new bike in the country.

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Price

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS has been launched with a starting price of INR 1.99 lakh*. This figure is for the Black Pearl colour option of the new motorcycle. There are a total of 4 colour schemes available. Following is a detailed colour-wise price breakdown of the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS:

Colour Price* Black Pearl INR 1.99 lakh Garnet Black INR 2.06 lakh Ruby Red and Red Agate INR 2.11 lakh

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Specs

The 294.72cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine of the new Mojo 300 ABS is a liquid-cooled unit that comes with a DOHC setup and an electronic fuel injection. This mill is expected to be much more refined and economical than that of the BS4 model. Mahindra has also highlighted these facts in the teaser video. The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS has got 25.35 bhp at 7,300 rpm and 25.96 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SI, 4-stroke Displacement 249.72cc Max power output 25.35 bhp at 7,300 rpm Max torque output 25.96 Nm at 6,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Features

For the suspension, the BS6 model of the Mojo 300 ABS features a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock with an internal floating piston at the back. As for the braking, dual-channel ABS works in conjunction with a single 320mm front disc with a radially-mounted calliper and 240mm rear disc.

In terms of looks, the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS is identical to the outgoing BS4 Mojo 300 ABS which was launched in 2019 and replaced the Mojo XT 300 and Mojo UT 300 models. Some of its key features include a twin-headlamp setup upfront, sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds, and a side-mounted exhaust.

BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Rivals

Motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Bajaj Dominar 400 are the key competitors of the new BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS if we talk in terms of price. However, bringing the specifications into the equation, the new Mojo 300 ABS locks horns with the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.