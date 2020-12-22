7 to 8 new BS6 Benelli motorcycles to launch in India by Aug 2021 - Report

A new media report says that 7 to 8 new BS6 Benelli motorcycles are slated to be launched in India by August 2021. Currently, the only model that the company has on sale in the domestic market is the Benelli Imperiale 400 which had received its BS6 update back in July 2020.

Benelli would have had several BS6 models in India right now. However, it is being said that the Covid-19 pandemic caused the brand’s plans to drift off schedule. Now, the Chinese-owned Italian company is stuck with only a single product on offer for its Indian customers. However, that’s going to change very soon because Benelli is expected to launch one new BS6 motorcycle every month from January 2021. This process will continue until August next year. This means that there would be 7-8 new BS6 Benelli motorcycles coming our way.

Also Read: This bike looks like an offspring of Honda CB300R & Benelli Leoncino 500

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

We already launched the Imperiale in BS6 avatar and from next month onwards, almost every month, we will be launching one additional model in the BS6 form. So, between January and August, the plan is to launch 7-8 different models.

While the company has not confirmed which BS6 models it is going to introduce in India in the coming months, we think that the list will consist of the Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 250, TNT 600i, 302S, and 302R.

In other news, Benelli is working on 10 new engines for its future motorcycles. The company showcased its plans in a presentation that was held earlier this year. The new engines will be divided into the following 4 categories - single-cylinder, parallel-twin, 3-cylinder, and 4-cylinder.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: moneycontrol.com]