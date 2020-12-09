This bike looks like an offspring of Honda CB300R & Benelli Leoncino 500

Wouldn’t you agree that the Honda CB300R is one of the most handsome-looking naked motorcycles in the segment? Also, while Benelli has become popular mostly for its brilliant-sounding machines, the Chinese-owned Italian firm has done a fairly good job with the Lenoncino 500, at least with the styling. So, have you ever wondered what an offspring of the CB300R and Benelli Leoncino 500 would look like? Bristol Motorcycles from the Philippines might have the answer.

Bristol Motorcycles is based in Manila, Philippines. It has recently launched a new product in the Southeast Asian country. It is called the Veloce 500 and it looks like a child of the CB300R and Leoncino 500, don’t you think?

The front half portion of the Veloce 500 has design cues borrowed from the Honda. We’ve got a similar LED headlamp setup. The fuel tank design is quite identical, too. Bristol Motorcycles have also used familiar-looking radiator shrouds. The rear half of the Veloce 500 reminds us of the Benelli. The pattern on the single-piece seat is akin to that of the Leoncino 500. The tail section is also more or less the same with slightly less curvature. And the lower-set license plate holder is present, too.

While the Veloce 500 is reminiscent of the CB300R and Leoncino 500 combined, it also has its own unique elements. For example, it features a twin-barrel exhaust system that looks pretty badass. It also uses wire-spoke wheels to handle mild off-road adventures. There’s a fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster, too.

As for the engine, it’s a 471cc parallel-twin unit with 8 valves and liquid-cooling. It generates 47.5 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox. The hardware includes KYB USD front forks and rear monoshock, dual 300mm front rotors, and Nissin ABS.

In the Philippines, Bristol Motorcycles is asking PHP 348,000 (INR 5.32 lakh) for the new Veloce 500. It is available in four colours - green, gray, black, and red.

