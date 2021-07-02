New BMW R 1250 GS, 1250 GS Adventure India Launch Date Revealed

It was just last month when BMW Motorrad India confirmed the arrival of the new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure in the country by releasing a teaser image on its social media channels. However, the German two-wheeler giant didn’t announce an exact launch date. Well, now it has.

Once again, BMW Motorrad India took to its social media handles to reveal that the new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure will be launched next week, on 8 July. Based on previous reports, pre-bookings for both models are already underway at authorised dealerships in the country.

The outgoing Pro models of the BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure retailed at INR 20.45 lakh and INR 22.35 lakh respectively. We are expecting the new models to come with a price hike.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure would come with a different set of colour options. The standard model would feature a dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White paint scheme whereas the more capable Adventure variant would be available in a new ice grey colour along with the dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White livery and other white, red and blue, Rallye colours.

Various new features such as Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Integral ABS Pro system, and Eco mode are also expected to be added in the upcoming BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure. The optional Hill Start Control Pro system would also be updated and the company is also expected to offer optional cornering lights.

Powering the new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure will be a familiar 1254cc, air/liquid-cooled, flat-twin engine. The Euro5 compliant motor is capable of producing 134 bhp of max power at 7750 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm.

