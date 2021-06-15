New BMW S 1000 R Now in India - 3 Trims, Starting Price INR 17.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has expanded its product lineup by introducing the new BMW S 1000 R. The latest litre-class offering from the German motorcycle manufacturer has been launched at a starting price of INR 17.90 lakh.

The new BMW S 1000 R is available in 3 variants in the Indian market. The base model has been priced at INR 17.90 lakh whereas the mid-spec Pro variant carries a sticker price of INR 19.75 lakh and the top-of-the-line Pro M Sport trim will set you back by INR 22.50 lakh.

Powering the latest BMW S 1000 R is the newly-developed inline 4-cylinder engine that can also be found in the 2021 BMW S 1000 R. The Euro5/BS6 compliant powerplant in the naked motorcycle has been tuned to produce 165 hp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. BMW Motorrad has tweaked the gear ratios accordingly to provide an even better mid-range pull that suits the character of the machine.

In terms of electronics, the new BMW S 1000 R is loaded with high-end and advanced features such as Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro with banking angle optimization, three riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic”, and whatnot. To make the new S 1000 R lighter than its predecessor, BMW Motorrad has taken certain measures.

For instance, the new engine is 5kg lighter. Also, the chassis and frame have been redesigned to shed as many extra grams as possible. Speaking of the frame, the new S 1000 R has a Flex Frame that has a narrow design which reduces the bike’s width in the area of the knee contact area, thereby offering a more relaxed riding position with even more freedom of movement.

The new BMW S 1000 R also features a new design. The German brand has ditched the iconic and very popular asymmetrical headlamp of the naked roadster for a simple yet appealing LED unit that reminds us of the BMW F 900 R and G 310 R. The new S 1000 R’s “tail up - nose down” design imparts sportiness to the motorcycle whereas the new body elements are included for a much more dynamic visual appearance.

