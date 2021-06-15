BMW G 310 R vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 - Drag Race - Unexpected Results

At INR 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW G 310 R is the most affordable offering in BMW Motorrad India’s entire product line-up. On the other hand, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 retails at INR 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also the cheapest model Husqvarna has on offer in the Indian market. Even though both these motorcycles are entry-level models of their respective brands, they pack in some phenomenal performance and interesting features.

The BMW G 310 R and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 aren’t each other’s direct rivals. The former is a German roadster whereas the latter is a Swedish cafe racer. However, we have come across a video that shows us a top-end drag race between these motorcycles. And the results are quite surprising and unexpected.

The video contains two drag race attempts. In the first one, the BMW G 310 R, as expected, uses its 34 PS of max power to take the lead and create a good gap from the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. It appears that the G 310 R would come out to be the winner. However, as the race progresses, the Husky starts to catch up and eventually and surprisingly overtakes the G 310 R. For a short period, both motorcycles are very close to each other but the Vitpilen beats the BMW by a good margin.

For the second drag race attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. The BMW G 310 R, once again, gets off the mark quickly and becomes the race leader. However, this time, the Husqvarna Vitpilen is even quicker to catch the BMW. We can see in the video that both motorcycles are running almost parallel to each other for quite a while. But in the end, it’s the Vitpilen 250 that manages to pull away and wins the race.

Considering the difference in the displacement and engine output figures, we were thinking that the BMW G 310 R would be a clear winner in this drag race. However, the results are indeed unexpected. Perhaps, Husqvarna’s less weight played a crucial role in its victory.

