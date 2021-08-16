New Bajaj Pulsar NS250 Spy Shots Reveal Projector Headlamp, LED DRLs

A couple of new spy shots of what seems to be the new Bajaj Pulsar NS250 have surfaced online. They reveal some of the key features of the upcoming quarter-litre naked motorcycle including the projector headlamp, LED DRLs, and more.

We can see in the latest spy shots that multiple units of the Bajaj Pulsar NS250 were undergoing road testing. Although all of them are heavily camouflaged, a few key elements can be figured out. For instance, the new motorcycle will have a projector headlamp, likely LED, accompanied by LED DRLs. The headlamp looks similar to that of the Yamaha FZ 25.

Apart from that, it also appears that the Bajaj Pulsar NS250 would have a new instrument cluster, most probably a fully digital unit that might offer Bluetooth connectivity. The fuel tank shrouds have a familiar design, however, we expect the fuel tank capacity to be larger than the current Bajaj Pulsar NS200’s 12 litres.

Other features such as the rear cowl, tail section, tail tidy, split pillion grab rails, rear tyre hugger, brakes, and alloy wheels appear to be carried over from the Pulsar NS200. What new here is the compact, side-mounted exhaust. As for the engine, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS250 would have an air/oil-cooled unit as we can see the fins as well as an oil cooler in the spy shots.

It is being anticipated that the new quarter-litre engine would be able to produce around 24 PS of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque. It would be mated to a 6-speed gearbox that might be accompanied by a slipper clutch. We wouldn’t be surprised to see twin spark plugs in the new Bajaj Pulsar NS250. What are your expectations from this new model? Let us know in the comments below.

Source