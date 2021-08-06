New Bajaj Dominar 250 Colours Launched, Should Attract More Buyers

Bajaj Auto has introduced 3 new Bajaj Dominar 250 colours in dual-tone shades - Racing Red + Matt Silver, Citrus Rush + Matt Silver and Sparkling Black + Matt Silver. Now, the quarter-litre motorcycle is available in a total of 5 colour options including the two old ones - Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. All paint schemes retail at INR 1.54 lakh. Going by the pictures, it seems that the new Bajaj Dominar 250 colours should attract more buyers.

The new Bajaj Dominar 250 colours feature white alloy wheels with body-coloured partial pinstripes and white side body panels. Apart from the cosmetic tweaks, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle.

The new Racing Red + Matt Silver colour option reminds us of the Burnt Red livery that’s available with the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, NS200, and NS160. On the other hand, we find the Matt Silver and Sparkling Black paint scheme to be the most mature-looking amongst the 3 new options. However, the Citrus Rush + Matt Silver combination is something new. It should bring some freshness to the 250cc segment and, thus, lure in more buyers.

As for the pricing, Bajaj Auto is not asking for any premium for the new colours which is a good thing because the competition in the quarter-litre segment is quite fierce at the moment. Companies have dropped prices of their 250cc motorcycles by a significant margin to attract customers.

For reference, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in 2 colours - Aurora Green and Vine Black - that cost INR 2.11 lakh. We wouldn’t be surprised to see if a few new options have been added in the near future.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi