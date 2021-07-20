Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition Launched, Rs 2K Dearer than Regular Model

It was only last month when the Yamaha FZ 25 made the headlines after receiving a massive price cut of INR 18,800 that made the quarter-litre motorcycle a much better package overall. Now, the 250cc model has once again become the centre of attention courtesy of the new Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP livery.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has introduced the new Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition in the market. This model features visual upgrades to lure in more buyers, especially MotoGP fans. The motorcycle flaunts its Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels that enhance the overall look of the machine.

The new Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition has been priced at INR 1,36,800 that makes it INR 2,000 dearer than the regular model which retails at INR 1,34,800. With the introduction of the new livery, the FZ 25 is now available in a total of 3 colours - Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and the new MotoGP Edition.

Except for the cosmetic updates, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle. The Yamaha FZ 25 is powered by a 249cc air-cooled engine producing 20.8 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. In terms of features, it has a negative LCD instrument clutter, LED DRL, bi-functional LED headlamp, side stand engine cut off, and more.

Speaking on the launch of the new Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP Edition, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said:

The spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha’s Racing DNA. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional. Till now we are #1 in all three Standings - Team, Constructor and Rider. As a brand, our objective is to bring global racing excitement onto Indian roads and today, we are launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi