This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Gives All The Right Retro Vibes

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular premium motorcycle brands in India. Due to the relatively simple architecture of RE motorcycles, along with strong aftermarket support, they have become popular choices for custom builders and modifiers. Also, their affordable prices have seen them gaining popularity among custom garages in foreign markets as well. Today we came across this custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 from South America.

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been modified by Hardcore Custom, an auto workshop based in Cordoba, Argentina. The front-end gets a new custom headlight grille, a chopped fender, and a brace pad on the handlebar while the rear-view mirrors have been removed. The fuel tank and side panels get a dark brown paint job, with a muddy/rusty texture, along with golden-finished Royal Enfield branding and fuel lid. An exposed rivets-style design can also be seen on the front and rear fenders.

The motorcycle's frame has been chopped short at the rear while a new ribbed seat replaces the stock unit. The tiny rear fender houses an even tinier taillight, positioned just below the seat. The swingarm now accommodates the vertical number plate holder. The motorcycle’s frame, engine, and exhaust have been painted in gloss black while the stock rear shock absorbers retain the gold finish to give the bike a nice contrasting look. The wire-spoked wheels are finished in black, with the stock tyres replaced for a set of thick block pattern ones.

In India, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 2.91 – Rs 3.13 Lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin motor, that churns out 48 PS and 52 Nm of peak power and torque figures. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper clutch available as standard.

