Royal Enfield Celebrates Legacy of Classic 350 with New Campaign

With its timeless appeal, signature thump sound, sublime design, and powerful stance, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has created a niche for itself over the years. A truly iconic motorcycle, it has been a customer favourite ever since its introduction and has garnered immense success for Royal Enfield not just across the country but globally as well. So, to celebrate the iconic motorcycle’s legacy and the spirit of pure motorcycling, the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has announced a new campaign called Timeless Classic Campaign.

As India fights the battle against COVID-19, the riding community has had to hit the brakes on their motorcycles. While the entire country stays safely parked at home, the new Royal Enfield Timeless Classic Campaign will enable the audience to come together, celebrate the resilience and the storied legacy of the Classic 350 while taking millions on a nostalgic journey to reminisce their favourite moments with the iconic motorcycle.

Speaking about the campaign, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, said:

The Classic 350 has been a cornerstone of Royal Enfield’s modern history in India and globally. A truly iconic motorcycle, it has not only set the benchmark for leisure motorcycling but has also enjoyed the community’s affinity over the years. The motorcycle has been a trusted companion to millions on their memorable journeys, and the Timeless Classic campaign is a celebration of these riveting tales of riding.

The new Royal Enfield Timeless Classic Campaign is being run across the brand’s social media handles on Facebook and Instagram. Motorcycling enthusiasts can participate in the campaign by sharing their favourite ride and adventure memories on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 with #TimelessClassic and tagging @royalenfield in their posts. These can be shared either in the form of a photo, a video or a reel.

Users can also find the signature Royal Enfield Classic thump on Instagram Reels to create short-form videos of their choice. Select entries get a chance to be featured on Royal Enfield’s social media channels. The contest has been received with great enthusiasm, registering close to 5000 entries from the community within weeks of its announcement. The best, most passionate stories from these entries are being shared across Royal Enfield’s social media platforms, inspiring more riders to share their experiences.

