New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Nears, Latest Spy Video Suggests

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spotted yet again. The latest spy video suggests that the upcoming 350cc motorcycle could be launched in India soon.

Royal Enfield has been testing the new Classic 350 for quite a while now. Prototypes of the forthcoming model have been sighted undergoing road tests several times in the past. Now, the new motorcycle has been spotted once again, however, this time it appears to be in a production-ready state.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 that has been caught on camera is wearing no camouflage whatsoever. It is rocking a black colour scheme, however, there are no stickers or logos. Other than that, the motorcycle also has red split seats, chrome exhaust, and wire-spoke wheels. We can also see the chrome treatment on the tail light, side turn signals, headlight mask, and rearview mirrors.

As for the features, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has a revised instrument cluster. It has a digital display that will show information such as the fuel level, odometer, trip meter, and service indicator. The new motorcycle also has Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation system that made its debut with the Meteor 350 and has been included in the new Himalayan as well.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the company’s J-platform and hence is powered by the newly-developed 349cc single-cylinder engine that we have already experienced on the Meteor. This motor is capable of producing 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque. Its highlight is the presence of an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft that help in keeping the vibration levels to a minimum.

While Royal Enfield hasn’t released any official statement regarding the launch of the new Classic 350 as of now, the latest spy video suggests that the new motorcycle could see the light of the day very soon. In fact, perhaps, if it wasn’t for the second wave of Covid-19, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 would have already been introduced in the market.

