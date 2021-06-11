When talking of modified cars, the Maruti Suzuki Alto isn't a name that is likely to pop up in your mind. The Maruti Alto has, for the longest time, been seen as an affordable, first car for most Indian families. If you are on a tight budget and moving your small family around in a small car is your only priority, there are very few cars that will do it as effortlessly as the Alto. And yet, here we have a stunning example of a modified Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, as has been imagined in a digital rendering.

This digital rendering of the Maruti Alto 800 has been created by rendering artist Shoeb R. Kalania and uploaded on his Youtube channel. This rendering has completely transformed the character of the Alto 800. From being a humble family hatchback, this Alto 800 now looks like a small-sized pocket rocket. And we must admit this sporty persona has come together on the Alto 800 very well. Let's take you through all the upgrades in detail. Starting at the front, this modified Maruti Alto 800 gets a completely new face with new bumper, headlights and grille.

Although the shape of the headlight remains identical to the stock car, it has been blacked out and features new projector bulbs and LED DRLs, giving it a much sleeker look than before. The stock grille has been removed for a custom blacked-out grille and it features the rendering artist's logo in between. What is really giving this Alto its sporty credentials is its new front bumper. The bumper has been sculpted with sharper lines and creases. It gets a much bigger lower radiator grille with a mesh design for the cover. The bumper also features deep set fog lamps with black surrounds, and they look really cool.

The other big highlight about this modified Alto 800 is its paint job. The two-tone orange and grey paint combination contrasts really well with certain blacked-out elements. For instance, the window line, C-Pillar and the ORVMs have been blacked out and the windows are much more tinted as well. The gradient paint finish of the grey merging into the orange is a very cool effect. We also really like the orange highlight around the front bumper. This modified Alto 800 also looks neater than the stock car, thanks to the deletion of fender-mounted turn signals and A-pillar mounted antenna. The front bumper has also been tidied up.

Mechanically, the modified Maruti Alto 800 in this rendering sits on lowered suspension and completing the fantastic styling are a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels that really compliment the look of the car. This could almost be an inspiration for Maruti for a facelift or next-gen model of the Alto 800. The Maruti Alto is also among the most fuel-efficient cars in the country with a 48bhp, 800cc engine that is claimed to deliver 22.05kmpl, making it one of the most affordable day-to-day runner as well. The Alto is priced from INR 3.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such crazy renderings and other four-wheeler news.