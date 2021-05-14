This Modified Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Is The Wildest One You'll Ever See

When talking of modified cars, the Maruti Suzuki Alto isn't a name that is likely to pop up in your mind. The Maruti Alto has, for the longest time, been seen as an affordable, first car for most Indian families. If you are on a tight budget and moving your small family around in a small car is your only priority, there are very few cars that will do it as effortlessly as the Alto. And yet, here we have a extremely wild example of a modified Maruti Suzuki Alto like you have never seen before.

This is a Maruti Alto 800 that has been so heavily modified that its even difficult to recognize what this car was originally. As you can see, this Alto 800 comes wearing a heavy body kit that has completely transformed its look. The most distinct change is to the face of the hatchback. It can be seen wearing a custom-made bumper that extends all the way to the ground, giving it a lowered, hunkered down look. The new bumper even gets a completely new design for the radiator grille.

This modified Alto 800 gets a new blacked-out headlamp cluster with new projector bulbs and LED elements. Even the fog lamps down below have been given the aftermarket treatment. The front bumper also features several fins and even a splitter, although we think its a misfit on an Alto. Along the sides, the hunkered-down look is further accentuated by the side skirts and it even gets a roof mounted spoiler at the rear. Although the rear end is not visible in these images, we are sure of some crazy modifications there as well.

While most of the mods and accessories on this Alto 800 seem a little over-the-top, what's really stylish about this modified Alto are its wheels. The larger wheels (possibly 15- or 16-inchers) with a stylis mesh design finished in silver and wrapped in low profile tyres look scintillating. Lastly, the stealthy black paint job along with the red decal over the front fender, hood and bumper give it a really sinister look. It particularly contrasts well with the wheels and the windows have been tinted out as well.

We are unsure if there are any mechanical upgrades under the skin of this Alto. This Maruti Alto 800 hails from Kerala, which is particularly known for housing some of the best modified cars in the country. The Maruti Alto is also among the most fuel-efficient cars in the country with a 48bhp, 800cc engine that is claimed to deliver 22.05kmpl, making it one of the most affordable day-to-day runner as well. The Alto is priced from INR 3.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant.

