Modified Kawasaki Z125 looks like a baby Kawasaki Ninja H2

A Japanese Kawasaki dealership has modified a Kawasaki Z125 to replicate the mighty, litre-class, supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is one of the fastest road-legal motorcycles on the planet. It is powered by a 998 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that has a supercharger. The result is a mind-boggling 231 PS of power and 141 Nm of torque!

The Ninja H2 is indeed an engineering marvel. However, the problem is, all that horsepower comes at a price. Well, Pleasure MC has found or rather created a solution to the problem and it’s called the ‘h2’ (yes, with a lowercase ‘h’).

Meet the baby Kawasaki Ninja h2, a modified Kawasaki Z125 developed by Pleasure MC which is a Japanese Kawasaki dealership in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture. The modified Kawasaki Z125 features a one-of-a-kind kit that has over 40 custom-made fibreglass parts.

The attention to detail on the h2 is commendable. For example, not only its front fairing looks similar to that of the original Ninja H2, but it also features the tiny winglets. Similarly, the 3-piece rear seat cowl has been nicely done. To mimic the entire look of the Ninja H2, Pleasure MC also fitted a dummy supercharger and a set of exhaust cans in the h2.

While the modified Kawasaki Z125 does look very similar to the Kawasaki Ninja H2, its engine specs are nowhere close to the supercharged sportbike. It has a puny 125 cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 9 PS of power and 9.6 Nm of torque.

Pleasure MC is charging JPY 12,50,000 (INR 8.95 lakh) for its baby Kawasaki Ninja H2. For this amount, it is offering a brand-new Kawasaki Z125 with its kit installed. The kit is not sold separately, although, you can get a custom paint job for an extra charge.

[Source: smart.pleasure-mc.com]