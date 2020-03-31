India-bound Kawasaki Z H2 to be launched in Japan on 4 April

Kawasaki will launch the Z H2, its first supercharged naked roadster, in Japan on 4 April 2020. The flagship model of the Z series will be priced at JPY 18,92,000 (including consumption taxes) that converts into INR 13.17 lakh.

The Kawasaki Z H2 made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and joined the list of supercharged products in the Japanese brand’s current portfolio. It features an odd yet attractive Sugomi design. The green steel trellis frame that uses the engine as the stressed member is clearly visible and adds to the contrast of the bike’s Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Grey colour option.

Kawasaki Z H2 Specifications

The front half of the Z H2 is humongous as it accommodates the gigantic 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged engine. This 16-valve liquid-cooled powerplant produces a whopping 200 PS of maximum power (without Ram Air) at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. There’s an assist-and-slipper clutch-equipped 6-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Since the Z H2 is Kawasaki’s flagship naked roadster, it has been equipped with top-of-the-line equipment. The suspension department includes Showa SSF BP upside-down forks at the front and Showa shock and Uni Trak suspension at the back. The braking setup comprises 290 mm dual discs with Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers at the front and a 226 mm single disc with a two-piston calliper at the rear.

Kawasaki Z H2 Electronics

Kawasaki has equipped the Z H2 with an extensive electronics package that includes 4 riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Rider), Kawasaki traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) and Kawasaki Launch Control (KLCM). Electronic Cruise Control is also a part of this comprehensive package. There’s also a colour TFT-display with Bluetooth connectivity that works with the Kawasaki Rideology App.

In Japan, the Kawasaki Z H2 will be sold via Kawasaki Plaza Network which offers its own privileges including unlimited road service for the first year and a 3-year warranty. Also, the Z H2 is a "Kawasaki Care Model" which means it gets 5 regular inspections and 3 engine oil changes for free. This is on top of the Kawasaki Plaza Network privileges.

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that Kawasaki could conduct a ‘digital launch’ of the Z H2 in Japan. In India, Kawasaki already has its other supercharged models that include the Ninja H2R, H2 Carbon, H2, H2 SX SE and the H2 SX. The Z H2 is expected to join the rest of the supercharged family later this year.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.