This Modified Hyundai Creta Belongs to Hulk it Seems – VIDEO.

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. Now sold in the second-gen rendition, the compact SUV was launched for the first time in the Indian market in 2015. Since then, it has been a crowd favourite in the Indian market. Now in the second-gen avatar, it has managed to break some sales records as it is loved by buyers of all types. It is indeed quite famous around enthusiasts who love to modify their possessions according to their taste. We often come across modified examples of the Hyundai Creta, but this one seems to deserve some attention since it seems to be owned by the Incredible Hulk himself.

We came across this modified example of the new-gen Hyundai Creta via a YouTube video, which was uploaded by Viper Shot on their channel. Talking of the modifications, it features a green vinyl wrap. Interestingly, this wrap isn’t plain-jane vanilla-type green wrap. It features some dynamic graphics, instead. Overall, this wrap makes the Creta look eye-catching. Other changes on the outside include blacked-out radiator grille and door handles, and the tail lamps feature a smoked effect.

Moreover, this modified Hyundai Creta now rides on a set of 18-inch aftermarket alloy wheels from Lenso that are shod with 225-section Bridgestone Turanza tyres. Also, the interior is now trimmed with premium Italian leather. The cabin features a two-tone theme, with black being the base colour and tan being the secondary one. The Creta comes with a 7-speaker Bose sound system from the factory, but the owner seems to be an Audiophile. The stock head unit is replaced with a Pioneer unit, while the sound system has been swapped with Xelsus components.

Currently, the Creta is on sale with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. Transmission options on the Creta include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, IVT, and a 7-speed DCT. With prices starting from INR 9.99 lakh, the Hyundai Creta competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector. Moreover, the South-Korean brand is currently preparing for the launch of Alcazar, which is a 7-seater SUV based on the Creta’s platform.