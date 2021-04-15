Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai Alcazar - Which One Makes More Sense?

Hyundai previewed the Alcazar SUV in prototype form earlier this month and we came away really impressed with it from even a brief experience. The Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row version of the Creta and although it is underpinned by the same platform, it has been lengthened to make space for a third row of seats. This is also Hyundai's first three-row SUV in a really long time. While it may look mostly similar to the Creta, the Alcazar boasts of a dozen differences that set it apart from its smaller five-seater sibling. Here in this article, we are going to take a closer look at what sets the two SUVs apart and which one makes for sense to an SUV buyer.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Exterior Design

While both SUVs have quite some similarities in terms of design, they both have an unique identity. The primary difference comes from the 150mm increase in wheelbase that the Alcazar has over the Creta. The Alcazar also has a longer rear overhang, for which the entire rear quarter has had to be redesigned. One can say that the Alcazar is completely unique post the C-Pillar. It gets a distinct rear quarter glass area, the lightening arc styling element in much narrower and tailgate is also much more upright compared to the sloping roofline effect on the Creta.

The rear end is completely different for both SUVs. While the Creta gets a vertically-stacked split LED tail light setup, the Alcazar gets new wraparound LED tail lights with new detailing. The positioning of the rear stop lamps and the trim connecting the tail lights in the two SUVs are also different. The number plate has also been moved up the tail gate and the rear bumper is taller with a prominent faux skid plate in case of the Alcazar. At the front, although the shape of the grille is similar to the Creta, the detailing on the Alcazar is different. It also gets reprofiled headlamps and a re-worked front bumper with new fog lamps. While the Alcazar rides on 18-inch rims, the Creta rides on 17-inch rims.

The difference in size and stance between the two SUVs is clearly noticeable and it is the Alcazar that comes across as more proportionate with a dominating street presence. It is also worth pointing out that with a wheelbase of 2,760mm, the Alcazar has a longer wheelbase than even the Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Interior Design

Although Hyundai has not yet officially revealed the interior dashboard design of the Alcazar, from design sketches previewed previously, we know it will be mostly similar to the Creta. Hyundai could, however, thrown in some new colors and trim elements to bring about some differentiation in terms of design.

What really sets the interior of the two SUVs apart is their seating arrangement. While the Creta is clearly a five seater SUV, the Alcazar comes with an additional row of seats. Hyundai will be offering the option of either a 6-seater version with captain seats or a 7-seater version with bench seats for the middle row. If you opt for the 6-seater version with captain seats, there's even a floor-mounted central arm rest with additional storage and that's a really premium touch. Speaking of the third row of seats, given that the Alcazar has the longest wheelbase in class, space is pretty decent, although not very generous.

In terms of features, the Creta already comes very well equipped and most of it will be carried over to the Alcazar. Some of these features include 10.25 inch infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, uncluttered center console with drive/traction modes dial, powered front seats, connected car tech, and much more. That said, the Alcazar could boast of a slightly larger panoramic sunroof than the Creta and it is also expected to come with a fully digital instrument cluster as opposed to the semi-digital instrument console on the Creta. The sound system could also be upgraded with two additional speakers for the third row of seats.

Speaking about their boot space, the Alcazar has a boot capacity of 180-liters with all it's seats up. In comparison, the Creta has a much larger boot capacity of 433-liters. That said, fold down the third row of seats in the Alcazar and you will have much more space than even the Creta. Here again, the Alcazar has larger boot capacity than it's rivals - Tata Safari and MG Hector - which have a boot capacity of 73-liters and 155-liters respectively, with all the seats up.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar gets the options of two engines - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. Contrary to what was previously thought, the Alcazar does not the share the exact engine options with the Creta. The 1.5L and 1.4L petrol engines from the Creta have been swapped for a bigger 2.0L engine that does duty on the Hyundai Elantra and Tucson.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine has been tuned to produce 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. Hyundai says the Alcazar petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in less than 10 seconds. The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has, however, been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox on the Alcazar.

Speaking of the petrol engines on the Creta, the 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 140PS and 242Nm of peak torque. The Creta also offers a wider variety of transmission options with its three different engines - there's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox. In comparison, just two gearbox options on the Alcazar may seem limiting.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Price

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced from INR 9.99 lakh and goes up to INR 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the Alcazar are yet to be revealed, but we expect it to range between INR 12.80 lakh to INR 20.00 lakh (ex-showroom). That means a Creta equivalent variant of the Alcazar is expected to cost about INR 2-3 lakh more. Which one makes more sense for you? Well, if you want a proper SUV with three-row practicality, comfort and dominating street presence in mind, you should go with the Alcazar. On the other hand, if five-seats are enough for you and a sportier looking and driving vehicle is your priority, the Creta should be your pick of the two.

