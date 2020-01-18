MG ZS EV bags 2,100 pre-orders in India, reservations closed

The MG ZS EV's pre-bookings in India were closed yesterday as scheduled. In just 27 days, 2,100 units of the upcoming EV have been pre-booked in the country.

The MG ZS EV's 2,100 pre-bookings count is quite astonishing. For the record, the total sales of all the pure electric cars and SUVs in India from April-December 2019 was 1,554 units. The Hyundai Kona Electric's sales figure during that period was 292 units, and it is included in the total count.

The pre-bookings of the MG ZS EV were opened on 21 December 2019. Of the 2,100 units pre-booked, the first 1,000 units pre-booked will be sold at introductory prices. The launch will take place on the 23rd of this month.

The high demand for the MG ZS EV can also be credited to the brand-image that the Hector (MG Motor India's maiden product) managed to forge, not to mention the anticipation of prices much lower than competitors. If you recall, the Hector had received an overwhelming initial response.

The MG ZS EV features an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack which power a single motor mounted at the front. This battery pack is manufactured by SAIC-CATL. The motor is rated to deliver 142.7 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. It gives the ZS EV a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 8.5 seconds. The electric drivetrain is developed by United Automotive Electronic Systems, a JV of Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics.

Some main features of the MG ZS EV include projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, PM 2.5 air filter, i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system with eSIM and Wi-Fi connectivity for connected vehicle features and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Its i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system can be used to access EV-specific updates such as battery and range status, charging information, eco-friendly updates, range alert, 360 spider navigation, charging station info and voice recognition.

Also Read: MG Auto Expo 2020 line-up to include Vision-i MPV, 6-seat Hector, D90 & 11 more models

The MG ZS EV will rival the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. Expect its prices to start from anywhere between INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

*Ex-showroom