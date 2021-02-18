We have already reported to you that MG Motor India will soon be bringing the ICE-powered MG ZS to India. It will be pitted in the compact SUV class where it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The ICE-powered MG ZS was first showcased locally at the 2020 Auto Expo, where we saw the vehicle in a facelifted guise. Since then, the vehicle has been spied testing on our roads on several occasions. Now, a recent trademark filed my MG Motor suggests that the ZS will be called the 'Astor' in India. This is essentially meant to differentiate it from the all-electric ZS EV.

When MG launches the ICE-powered ZS in India later this year, we expect it will be facelifted model that debuted globally earlier last year. The facelifted MG ZS comes with more aggressive styling with a new grille, revised projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a sportier bumper with a wide air dam and stylish foglamps with black accents. At the rear, the ZS has been updated with new LED tail lights and a sportier bumper. The car even features new alloy wheels. The recently launched 2021 MG ZS EV, however, is still based on the pre-facelift model.

On the inside, the dashboard of the ZS facelift remains more or less similar to the pre-facelift version. However, MG Motor have updated the UK-spec MG ZS with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster and a re-designed center console. We expect these updates to filter down to the India-spec model as well. We saw pretty good fit and finish levels in the ZS EV and we expect the same for its ICE-powered sibling.

Under the hood, the MG ZS will be powered by a petrol engine, which will be the only choice on offer in India. Internationally, it is available with a wide range of engine options to choose from. These includes a 111hp/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine; a 120hp/150Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 160hp/230Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is the most potent option that is expected to make it to India on the petrol-powered ZS. This engine will likely come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. MG could also continue with the 141hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector and Hector Plus.

We will have more details of the engine options closer to the launch of the vehicle, which we expect to take place in the later half of the ongoing calander year. Prices are expected to start from INR 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming model will sit below the Hector in MG's lineup in India and will be positioned as their entry-level model when it goes on sale later this year.

