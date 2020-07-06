The MG ZS has quite a short history in the Indian automotive market. Back in December 2019 we first got to see and drive the MG ZS, however, in its electric version and in its outgoing Global ZS EV design form. Fast forward a few months, and at 2020 Auto Expo, MG Motor India chose to showcase the all-new 2021 MG ZS but this time in its petrol avatar. Well the new MG ZS has now made its global debut in the UK with a host of interior and exterior tweaks over the outgoing version. It was even reported that MG Motor India were considering bringing the MG ZS in its petrol version to India by 2021.

In terms of styling, 2021 MG ZS looks a lot of more menacing than the previous version. The front fascia gets hexagonal-shaped, blacked-out grill and is flanked by a sleeker pair of headlights with projectors and LED DRLs. Further down, the bumper is a lot edgier and gets slick-looking, blacked-out surrounds for the LED fog lamps. While the side profile remains largely familiar, it gets a set of newly-designed,17-inch alloy wheels to freshen things up. At the rear, the newly-styled MG ZS gets touches like a new LED tail lamp signature with a chunky bumper featuring a one-piece faux skid plate with faux dual exhaust outlets.

Step inside and you’ll notice that cabin is neater and more premium compared to the current MG ZS. Interior highlights include a large 10-inch floating-type touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, full-digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel and faux carbon fiber trim everywhere you look.

In terms of performance, the MG ZS will remain similar. While the UK only gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with 106bhp/150Nm of torque, a few markets even get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 103bhp/160Nm of torque. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the MG ZS in its petrol form could make an entry into India by March 2021. If so, will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Expect a starting price of INR 12-14 lakh.

Video Source: IndianAuto.com

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.