First shown at this year’s 2020 Auto Expo, MG Motor unveiled a slightly larger, six-seater version of the Hector SUV. The company has finally launched the new Hector Plus, which slots in above the standard Hector and comes with three-rows of seating. Prices of the new Hector Plus start at INR 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol Super trim and INR 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel Super version. However, these prices are only an introductory offer and will be valid only up till August 2020. After that point, the MG Hector Plus will be available with an added premium of INR 50,000 above these introductory prices.

The MG Hector Plus is available in a total of three trim levels - Super, Smart and Sharp. The car will also offer two engine options to choose from. The first is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit which delivers 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The second option is the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine from FCA which can slo be found under the hood of the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. This engine is capable of developing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, with the choice of pairing it with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed DCT.

Talking of its exterior design, the MG Hector Plus gets subtle changes to distinguish it from the standard Hector. It gets an all-black grille with a bezel-less design, updated LED headlights, updated LED tailights, newly-designed front and rear bumper design. Thanks to the re-worked, pronounced bumper designs, the MG Hector is slightly longer in overall length. However, the wheelbase of both models remain alike.

Step inside and the biggest change here is the addition of a third-row of seats and the second-row now getting two captain-style chairs. Differences inside are subtle but do lend an air of extra premiumness to the design. For example, while the standard Hector gets an all-black themed interior, the Hector Plus gets a dual-tone interior with tan leather seats and tan leather insert all around the cabin. Other unique touches include a beige headliner and AC vents for the third row of seats. In terms of features, you still get niceties like electrically-adjustable driver/co-driver front seats, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iSmart Connectivity features, AI-enabled voice commands and an eight-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

