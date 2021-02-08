2021 MG ZS EV Launched - Now Slightly Costlier

MG Motors have introduced an update to the ZS EV in India. The 2021 MG ZS EV has been launched in the country with prices starting from INR 20.99 lakh for the base Excite variant and goes up to INR 24.18 lakh for the top-end Exclusive variant, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Compared to the 2020 model year, prices have gone up marginally. The 2021 MG ZS EV offers a longer driving range, new tires, an improved ground clearance and a new feature on the i-Smart mobile app.

The 2021 MG ZS EV gets a new 44.5 kWh HT (Hi-Tech) battery that offers an improved maximum range of 419 km. That's a big step up from the claimed 340 km driving range of the 2020 ZS EV. MG Motors claim that the new ZS EV can deliver a real world driving range of 300-400 km in most driving conditions. The previous model offered a real-world range of 250-280 km. The battery continues to power a synchronous electric motor that produces 141hp and 353 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: MG ZS SUV Scores An Impressive 5-Star Safety Rating From ASEAN NCAP

Following customer feedback and demand of ZS EV outside of metro cities, MG Motors have also increased the ground clearance of the all-electric SUV up to 177mm. The previous model had a ground clearance of 156mm. There are no cosmetic changes on the new ZS EV. It continues with London-eye inspired projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, windmill inspired 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, rear spoiler, body-colored bumpers and more. The 17-inch wheels however get new 215/55 section tires.

The i-Smart mobile app has also been updated with a new Eco Tree Challenge feature. This feature allows you to monitor the real-time progress of your CO2 savings as well as the CO2 savings of other ZS EV users. The new ZS EV otherwise continues with features that it previously came with. That includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.9-inch MID, dual-panel panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing front wiper, cruise control, auto headlamps, power-adjustable driver seat, push-button start-stop with smart entry, electronic gear knob, hill start assist, hill descent control, rear camera, parking sensors, PM filter and more.

This is the first update that MG has rolled on the ZS EV since it was launched in the market about a year ago. Compared to the older model, the Excite variant is INR 10,000 dearer while the Exclusive variant is INR 60,000 dearer. Initially, the ZS EV was launched in just six major cities in India but with increased traction for EVs in India, the new ZS EV will be available across 31 cities in India. Recently, MG also updated the Hector SUV with new features and also launched the 7-seater version of the Hector-Plus.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.