MG ZS Petrol (Kia Seltos-rival) Spied On Test in Mumbai

The ICE-powered MG ZS has been spied testing on our roads once again. These images were sent to us by our Mumbai-based reader, Akshat. The ZS is going to be one of the most important new launches from MG Motor India as it will go on to lock horns with heavyweights like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The ICE-powered MG ZS was first showcased locally at the 2020 Auto Expo, where we saw the vehicle in a facelifted guise. The test mule here is heavily camouflaged but we believe it will be the UK-spec facelifted model that MG Motor will launch here.

The facelifted MG ZS comes with more aggressive styling with a new grille, revised projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a sportier bumper with a wide air dam and stylish foglamps with black accents. At the rear, the ZS has been updated with new LED tail lights and a sportier bumper. The car even features new alloy wheels. The recently launched 2021 MG ZS EV, however, is still based on the pre-facelift model.

On the inside, the dashboard of the ZS facelift remains more or less similar to the pre-facelift version. However, MG Motor have updated the UK-spec MG ZS with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster and a re-designed center console. We expect these updates to filter down to the India-spec model as well. We saw pretty good fit and finish levels in the ZS EV and we expect the same for its ICE-powered sibling.

Under the hood, the MG ZS will be powered by a petrol engine, which will be the only choice on offer in India. Internationally, it is available with a wide range of engine options to choose from. These includes a 111hp/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine; a 120hp/150Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 160hp/230Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is the most potent option that is expected to make it to India on the petrol-powered ZS. This engine will likely come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

MG Motor India could also continue with the 141hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector and Hector Plus. We will have more details of the engine options closer to the launch of the vehicle, which we expect to take place in the later half of the ongoing calander year. Prices are expected to start from INR 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for latest news updates MG Motor India and other four-wheeler news.