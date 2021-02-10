Longer Range MG ZS EV With 500 KM Range Coming in 2022

MG Motor recently introduced an update on the ZS EV for the 2021 model year. The MG ZS EV now comes with a longer driving range of 419 km, improved ground clearance and some added tech on the i-Smart mobile app. In terms of driving range, the new ZS EV is already a considerable improvement over the 2020 model which came with a claimed range of 340 km. But MG is not quite done yet. Rajeev Chaba, Managing Director of MG Motor India, has confirmed that ZS EV will receive yet another update with a longer driving range of 500 km in 2022.

When MG Motor launched the ZS EV in India in January 2020, it came with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was capable of delivering a claimed driving range of 340 km in ideal test conditions. However, the real world range of the ZS EV would be something around 280-300 km. With the recent update, the ZS EV can deliver a claimed driving range of 419 km with the same 44.5 kWh battery pack. When MG introduces a longer range model, it could come with a bigger 73kWh battery pack.

In terms of drivetrain, the battery pack powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor which produces 143hp and 353Nm of peak torque. MG claims the ZS EV can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 8.5 seconds. With the longer range model, we could also see an improvement in these specifications. With a larger battery pack, charging times for the ZS EV could also go up. The current model can be charged from 0-80% in about 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. A 7.4kWh wall box charger can fully charge the EV in 6 to 8 hours.

The longer range model could even come in a facelifted guise, as its petrol-powered cousin has already received a facelift, and is slated for a launch in India later this year. Prices for the MG ZS EV currently start from INR 20.99 lakh and go up to INR 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The longer range model is expected to command a premium over the existing model.

The MG ZS EV might not be the most popular EV in India, but MG Motor have sold a decent number of the EV in 2020. MG Motor sold about 1,300 units of the ZS EV in 2020 where the entire electric passenger vehicle (PV) market saw total sales of around 5,500 units in 2020. Covid-19 certainly had a part to play in the sales number achieved but MG Motor is hopeful for a better prospect in 2021. With the automotive sector making a great comeback, MG Motor hopes to double the sales of the ZS EV to about 3,000 units in 2021.

