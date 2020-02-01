Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster announced, will likely be the 3-row MG Hector (MG Hector Plus)

MG has announced that it will reveal an all-new model named Gloster on the 5th of this month. While some publications are claiming it to be the MG's version of Maxus D90, we believe that it's most likely the 3-row Hector that was previously planned to be named Hector Plus.

If you recall, IAB exclusively reported that the 'Hector Plus' name didn't receive immediate clearance due to trademark issues. We ran some checks today, and the name still remains objected. While the D90 SUV is still around a year away from launch, the 3-row Hector's launch is imminent (due by March) and it needs a name urgently. This is why we think the latter could be the Gloster.

Spy shots have shown the three-row version MG Hector featuring captain seats in the middle row. Reports say that it's going to be offered as a six-seater, which would mean individual seats in the third-row as well. There could be a 7-seat seating layout as well, targeted at those putting practicality over comfort.

The MG Gloster will also feature a tweaked front and rear fascias and look more stylish than the MG Hector. It will use a more sophisticated version of the donor model's split headlamps which will flank a remodelled main grille. Also, the rear-end will feature newly designed tail lamps and bumper as well as faux dual-exhaust tips.

Additionally, the MG Gloster will also use different alloys and will be decorated with chrome to the teeth. All this will make it more appealing to the average Indian buyers. In terms of features, expect the MG Gloster to receive additional features like an updated infotainment software, auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and drive modes.

As far engine options are concerned, expect the MG Gloster to use the same engine line-up as the MG Hector:

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD

In terms of pricing, the MG Gloster will most likely start from INR 13-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source: ElectricVehicleWeb]