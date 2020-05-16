The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GT-R will be launched in India on 27 May. Both high-performance coupes have been present in the international markets for several years now.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe

The current generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe was unveiled back in August 2015 and given a facelift in March 2018. Compared to the Saloon version, it features a wider track for better handling. Under the hood is the same M177 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine married to a 9-speed automatic transmission that feeds power to the rear wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe’s engine produces 476 PS of maximum power at 5,500-6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,500 rpm. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 4 second flat, while the top speed is capped at 250 km/h. Mercedes-Benz does offer an option to increase the top speed internationally. The price of this model could be around INR 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe - Image Gallery

Mercedes-AMG GT R

The Mercedes-AMG GT R needs no introduction in India, as it was originally launched in 2017. At that time, it was priced at INR 2.23 crore (ex-showroom). Now, it’s going to be relaunched. The track-focused but road-legal Mercedes-AMG 2-door coupe is a racing car with a lot of motorsport-derived technologies.

Under the hood, there’s the M178 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine good for 585 PS of maximum power at 6,250 rpm and 700 Nm of maximum torque at 2,100-5,500 rpm. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is an unrestricted 318 km/h.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.