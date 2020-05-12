Next-gen 2021 Mercedes S-Class exterior & interior fully leaked

The 2021 Mercedes S-Class has been leaked via new spy shots. The new spy shots fully reveal the exterior and interior of the next-gen Mercedes S-Class.

The 2021 Mercedes S-Class has a more fluidic design and looks much sleeker than the outgoing model. Like the facelifted Mercedes E-Class, it has a more rounded appearance at the front, with curvaceous radiator grille, headlamps and bumper. The headlamps look more compact and much more appealing than those of the old model.

At the rear, unlike the current-gen Mercedes S-Class, the next-gen Mercedes S-Class features horizontal, split tail lamps. The new tail lamps are reminiscent of the latest Mercedes CLA (Coupe & Shooting Brake) and Mercedes CLS (Coupe). They are tipped with a chrome stripe that stretches across the rear end. The new license plate indentation is also curvy to match the design theme.

The interior of the 2021 Mercedes S-Class is a giant leap from its predecessor. The first thing that catches our attention is the virtual instrument cluster that pops out from the dashboard. When the car is at rest, it sits inside the dashboard to give a more minimalist styling to the cabin by making itself virtually disappear. The new flat-bottomed steering wheel looks very sporty and quite compact.

The dashboard is sleek yet noticeably large to reflect the grandness of the sedan. The vertically positioned tall AC vents are an additional reminder of the car’s size and class. The central AC vents, on the other hand, are really compact and aim to enhance the minimalist styling. There are four of them, all positioned together horizontally inside a sleek compartment.

The centre console is a fully digital virtual one, created by a portrait-style touchscreen tablet that sort of floats out from the floor console. If you didn’t realize it by now, we’ll tell you in words that the interior of the upcoming Mercedes S-Class has been designed on the lines of the Mercedes Vision EQS concept.

The rear-seat passengers will be able to benefit from dedicated AC vents, entertainment screens behind the front seat headrests and a central armrest with intuitive controls for the various comfort, convenience and entertainment features.

Mercedes-Benz will reportedly offer the next-gen S-Class with 3.0-litre petrol and 2.9-litre diesel engines, as well as a Mercedes-AMG-developed 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology. As for a 6.0-litre V12 engine, some reports say that the saloon version won’t be offered with one, while others say it will be. Of course, there’ll be a plug-in hybrid powertrain on offer as well.

Mercedes-Benz is said to unveil the next-gen S-Class in September. The company will likely launch the 2021 S-Class in India in the second half of 2021. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: autohome.com.cn]