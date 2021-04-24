Mercedes-Benz will soon be launching the new-generation GLA in India which has been missing from the German carmaker's lineup since we entered the BS6 era. Mercedes-Benz have now commenced pre-bookings for the next-gen GLA in India and it is now listed on the company's India website with the 'Bookings Open' sign. The booking amount has been pegged at INR 1 lakh. As per reports, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA was supposed to launch in April 2021 itself. However, given the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and resulting lockdown in several states, the launch has possibly been postponed to sometime in May 2021.

Mercedes-Benz had first showcased the new-gen GLA in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. In fact, it was initially slated to be launched sometime in mid-2021 itself. However, given the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic around this time last year, Mercedes-Benz had to postpone their launch plans. However, right now the coronavirus cases are stronger than ever. This is why the carmaker has had to yet again reschedule the launch of the new GLA. The new GLA is one of the 15 new launches planned by Mercedes for India in 2021.

In terms of design, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA looks a little more butch than the outgoing model, thanks to new sculpted lines on the bonnet and along the sides. The face of the new GLA looks a lot more in line with newer Mercedes models. Like other models in the A-Class range, top-end trims of the new GLA will get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the center and the sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The rear end of the SUV has been redesigned with new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a beefy bumper.

The interior of the new GLA boasts of a familiar design theme with newer Mercedes models, which means its a huge departure from the interior of its predecessor. The 2021 GLA comes with the dual-screen setup for the first time. The large single unit display splits function for infotainment and instrumentation. The former now gets touchscreen functionality and the MBUX infotainment system with a voice command function. Other standout features on the new GLA include wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe safety package.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. We expect the new GLA to come powered by the 1.3-litre petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel engines from the new A-Class Limousine, which recently went on sale in India. Mercedes-Benz is also expected to introduce a top-spec AMG Line variant of the SUV at the time of the launch of the regular versions. You can expect the prices to start from around INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

