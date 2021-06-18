Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new S-Class in India with prices starting from INR 2.17 crore for the diesel S 400d 4Matic variant, and going up to INR 2.19 crore for the petrol S 450 4Matic variant, both prices ex-showroom, India. For now, Mercedes has launched its flagship luxury limousine in a sole fully-loaded, Launch Ediditon which is based on the AMG Line trim level. Incidentally, more than half of the 150 CBU units of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition that has been allotted for India has already been spoken for. The latest seventh-generation S-Class made its international debut late last year.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Exterior Styling

In terms of design, as is with every new S-Class, the new model is an evolution of the older model, and more in line with the design of the new S-Class. What's most beautiful about the new S-Class is its clean, elegant, and sophisticated simplicity. Measuring over 5 meters in length, its the size of the S-Class that's most intimidating about it. The new S-Class gets Mercedes’ new ‘Digital Light’ LED headlights. a new chrome grille with three horizontal blades, and a new front bumper with larger air intakes.

In fact, the S-Class Launch Edition gets the AMG Line trim as standard, which brings with it a sportier set of bumpers and alloy wheels. The rear end of the S-Class is equally neat with a smoothly flowing roofline and sleek wraparound tail lights For now, the new S-Class is available with a choice of five color options - Designo Diamond White, Onyx Black, Anthracite Blue, Rubellite Red and Emerald Green.

Also Read : Check Out New Images of Mercedes-Benz EQS In Flesh; Spied At Nürburgring

Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Interior and Features

While the exterior design is only evolutionary, the interior design is simply revolutionary. Gone are the twin infotainment-instrument screens layout. Instead, the dashboard of the new S-Class is dominated by Mercedes’ new 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system along with a separate 12.3-inch digital instrument display. The new infotainment screen is an OLED unit and runs the latest Mercedes MBUX system (NTG7) that supports features such as facial, voice and fingerprint recognition. The system even has 320GB of storage and 16GB RAM. Other standout features include a 64-colour active ambient lighting, a premium Burmester 4D surround sound system, and massaging seats up front.

However, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class is all about its back seat. The S-Class gets luxurious bench style seats at the rear with electric adjustments for the outer seats. Rear passengers can adjust the the leg-rest and massage function electronically. The S-Class is also available with a chauffer package. This package brings with it co-driver seat adjustment from the rear, rear seat entertainment touchscreens and a central tablet controller for various in-car functions. Another novelty about the new S-Class is a world's first front airbags for the rear seat passengers, taking safety to a whole new level. The new S-Class is available with two interior colour schemes - Macchiato Beige or Sienna Brown nappa leather upholstery – that vary depending on the exterior colour.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets the option of two engines - a petrol and a diesel. The S400d 4Matic variant is powered by the OM656 in-line 6-cylinder, diesel engine that has been tuned to produce 330hp and 700Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the S 450 4Matic variant is also powered by an in-line 6-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 367hp and 500Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and get Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard. The new S-Class also gets rear-wheel steering, which is not only fascinating to watch in action, but also makes this barge of a car a lot more agile and easier to maneuver in city streets.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class continues its rivalry with its two arch rivals in India - the BMW 7-Series and the Audi A8 L. However, both these cars are a lot more affordable than the new S-Class. The BMW 7-Series is priced between INR 1.38 crore - INR 1.69 crore (ex-showroom), while the Audi A8 L is priced at INR 1.58 crore (ex-showroom). Mercedes will also be launching its flagship Maybach S-Class luxury limousine in India later this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.