Check Out New Images of Mercedes-Benz EQS In Flesh; Spied At Nürburgring

It was in April earlier this year when Mercedes-Benz debuted their new flagship EV - the Mercedes-Benz EQS. One of the biggest highlights of the new Mercedes EQS has been its flamboyant styling and rather large proportions. Since its unveiling, we have been wondering what does this thing actually look like going down the road? Well, thanks to new uncamouflaged spy shots, here's a look at how the EQS actually looks like in a real-life setting. What makes these spy shots more special is the fact that they were snapped at the legendary Nürburgring track in Germany.

This particular model that was spotted at the Ring is the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ variant, as is evident by the less aggressive front bumper. The top-spec EQS 580 4MATIC variant comes with sportier AMG-spec bumpers. That aside, although mostly understated, the EQS shouts out it's luxury quotient with those signature Mercedes lines and Maybach-inspired dual-tone paint scheme for the 580 4MATIC variant. For a brand that is synonymous with making some of the most elegant and luxurious cars on the planet, the EQS is certainly takes that to a whole new level.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S - Specifications Comparison

What's even more intimidation about the Mercedes EQS is its size. Measuring over 5 meters in length, it very well looks like a barge on road. While the EQS is an electric alternative to the S-Class, it gets its own design language that either seems inspired by a water droplet or a very high-end computer mouse. Whatever the case, it now has the tag of being the most aerodynamically efficient production car ever, with a drag coefficient of just 0.20. And the fact that it was spotted testing at the Nürburgring gives rise to some new questions. Could Mercedes be after a record attempt at the Ring with the EQS?

Here you might be interested in some specs. As mentioned earlier, the EQS is available in two trims - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC - both of which are powered by a Permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM). The former features a single electric motor on the rear axle that produces 328hp and 568Nm of torque, making it rear-wheel drive only. The latter is more powerful with two electric motors on both front and rear axles that together produce 516hp and 855Nm of torque, making it an all-wheel drive sedan. The EQS 580 4MATIC can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 4.1 seconds.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS derives it's power from a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery. It can deliver a driving range of 770km on full charge as per the WLTP cycle. That said, Mercedes has not yet provided detailed variant-wise range options for the model. The EQS comes with a standard onboard charger of 11 kW with an optional 22 kW charger. However, it does support DC fast charging of 200 kW, and using that 15 minutes of charge time will give you a range of up to 300 km. If you still want to have a better look at the EQS, you will probably have to wait till next year, as Mercedes-Benz will bring the EQS to India sometime in 2022.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - Instagram]