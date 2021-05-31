New Mercedes GLA & AMG GLA Launched in India

German luxury car marque, Mercedes-Benz has launched the new GLA and its performance-oriented version AMG GLA in the Indian market. The new Mercedes-Benz GLA model line-up consists of three variants- 200 Progressive Line, 220d Progressive Line and 220d 4Matic AMG Line. All three trims of SUV have priced at Rs 42.10 lakh, Rs 43.70 lakh and Rs 46.70 lakh, respectively. On the other hand, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 35 4Matic retailed at a price tag of Rs 57.30 lakh. All these are introductory ex-showroom price, which is likely to be increased by Rs 1.5 lakh from 1st July 2021.

Both models of the SUV can be booked through the company’s online sale portal. The 2021 AMG GLA is the third AMG model imported in India as a CKD unit and assembled locally. In the Indian market, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA rivals with the likes of Volvo XC40 and BMW X1. Mechanically, the new GLA models are powered by a 2.0-litre 4-pot turbocharged diesel and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The former develops 190bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 163bhp and 250 Nm. The diesel engine comes paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and the petrol mill is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SUV is sold with FWD (front-wheel-drive) system as standard, while the AWD (All-wheel-drive) system is retailed with the diesel variant of the car.

Moreover, the performance-oriented Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA is propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill that produces 306bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are done by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and it only comes with a 4WD system. The automaker is offering an eight-year warranty on the engine and gearbox, and also a three-year vehicle warranty. Compared to the previous-gen model, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA looks quite different. Moreover, the new model is now 103mm taller and has a 30mm longer wheelbase. This means that the 2021 GLA offers a more spacious cabin.

