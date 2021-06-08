2021 Mercedes GLA to Get Costlier In Two Weeks - Here's Why

It's only been about two weeks since Mercedes-Benz launched the new-gen GLA in India. The new Mercedes-Benz GLA model line-up consists of three variants- 200 Progressive Line, 220d Progressive Line and 220d 4Matic AMG Line. Each of the three trims were launched for a price INR 42.10 lakh, INR 43.70 lakh and INR 46.70 lakh, respectively. Along with the regular GLA, Mercedes-Benz also launched its performance-oriented version, the AMG GLA 35. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 35 4Matic was launched for a price of INR 57.30 lakh.

2021 Mercedes GLA - Price Revision

At the time of the launch, Mercedes-Benz had said that the prices are introductory and will be valid until June 30, 2021. After which, the prices were likely to increase by up to INR 1.5 lakh from July 1, 2021. However, due to the initial lot of GLAs being sold out at the discounted price, the price revision comes a few weeks ahead of Mercedes’ promise to retain introductory pricing till June 30. Except for the top-spec diesel variant which is dearer by INR 1 lakh, prices of all other variants have gone up by INR 1.5 lakh. Here's a detailed look at the revised prices.

Variants Introductory Prices Revised Prices Difference GLA 200 Petrol INR 42.10 lakh INR 43.60 lakh INR 1.50 lakh GLA 220d Diesel INR 43.70 lakh INR 45.20 lakh INR 1.50 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC Diesel INR 46.70 lakh INR 47.70 lakh INR 1 lakh GLA 35 AMG 4MATIC INR 57.30 lakh INR 58.78 lakh INR 1.48 lakh

2021 Mercedes GLA - Exterior Design

In terms of design, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA looks a little more butch than the outgoing model, thanks to new sculpted lines on the bonnet and along the sides. The face of the new GLA looks a lot more in line with newer Mercedes models. Like other models in the A-Class range, top-end trims of the new GLA get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre and the sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The rear end of the SUV has been redesigned with new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a beefy bumper. The AMG GLA 35, likewise, gets its AMG-spec treatment with sportier bumpers and the panamericana grille.

2021 Mercedes GLA - Interior and Features

The interior of the new GLA boasts of a familiar design theme with newer Mercedes models, which means its a huge departure from the interior of its predecessor. The 2021 GLA comes with the dual-screen setup for the first time. The large single unit display splits function for infotainment and instrumentation. The former now gets touchscreen functionality and the MBUX infotainment system with a voice command function. Other standout features on the new GLA include wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe safety package.

2021 Mercedes GLA - Powertrain Options

The 2021 Mercedes GLA models are powered by a 2.0-litre 4-pot turbocharged diesel and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The former develops 190bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 163bhp and 250 Nm. The diesel engine comes paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and the petrol mill is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SUV is sold with FWD (front-wheel-drive) system as standard, while the AWD (All-wheel-drive) system is retailed with the diesel variant of the car.

The performance-oriented Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA is propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill that produces 306bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are done by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and it only comes with a 4WD system.

