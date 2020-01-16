Mercedes A-Class Sedan to debut in India at Auto Expo 2020

It is been already known that Mercedes-Benz plans to launch the A-Class sedan launch in India by 2021. Now, a new report from Autocar India report says that the company will display the A-Class sedan in India at Auto Expo 2020 and launch it in the country later this year.

The Mercedes A-Class Sedan won't be a replacement for the first-gen Mercedes CLA Coupe in India, The latter has been officially confirmed to be replaced by the second-gen Mercedes CLA Coupe in our market.

The source report also says that the Mercedes A-Class Sedan will be assembled locally alongside the all-new CLA Coupe and the all-new GLA.

In terms of dimensions, the Mercedes A-Class sedan measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and 1,446 mm in height. It has a 2,729 mm wheelbase and a 420-litre boot. There is also an 'L' long-wheelbase version but that is exclusive to China. It boasts a 60 mm longer wheelbase (2,789 mm).



The exterior features of the A-Class sedan include Multibeam LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, chrome tailpipe tips and a panoramic sunroof. Some of its interior talking points include 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with natural speech recognition (activated with “Hey Mercedes”), multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control buttons, wireless charging and 64-colour LED ambient cabin lighting.

While the engine details of the Indian-bound A-Class sedan aren't confirmed yet, internationally it is available in the six different engine variants mentioned below:

A 200 - 163 PS 1.3-litre petrol engine, 6-speed manual transmission, FWD

A 220 - 190 PS 2.0-litre petrol engine, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, FWD

A 220 4MATIC - 190 PS 2.0-litre petrol engine, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, AWD

A 250 - 224 PS 2.0-litre petrol engine, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, FWD

A 250 4MATIC - 224 PS 2.0-litre petrol engine 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, AWD

A 180 d - 1.5-litre diesel engine, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, FWD

The second-gen Mercedes CLA, the second-gen Mercedes GLA and the first-ever Mercedes A-class Sedan are underpinned by the same, updated MFA platform. They could be offered here with the same 1.3L and 2.0L engines. This would allow the company to keep the prices in check. Expect the Mercedes A-Class Sedan's prices to start somewhere between INR 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom).

