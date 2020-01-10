Mercedes-Benz to launch all-new CLA & GLA in India after Q2 2020

Mercedes-Benz India has recently announced that it will launch the all-new CLA & GLA after Q2 this year. The most imminent launch from the largest luxury-car maker in India would be the 2020 GLE which would set foot by the end of this month. Apart from that, the company has confirmed the GLE Coupe and the four-door AMG GT coupe also for our market.

For the uninitiated, the next-gen Mercedes CLA debuted at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. In its second-generation form, the Mercedes CLA looks like a mini-Mercedes CLS. It retains its classic styling elements including the long-stretched bonnet, a wide track with exposed wheel arches, a compact greenhouse, frameless doors, and rounded tail. It comes based on the re-engineered version of the previous car’s MFA platform.

Inside the all-new Mercedes CLA, it boasts a more spacious cabin with extended headroom and rear-seat legroom. The Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system, also seen in the recently launched facelifted GLC, is another highlight. The specifications for our market are yet to be known, but internationally, a wide range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, including a 116 PS 1.5L base (diesel) unit and a 224 PS 2.0-litre top-end (petrol) unit, are offered.

The second in the list is the 2020 Mercedes GLA. The BMW X1 rival is now 14 mm shorter (4,410 mm), 2 mm narrower (2,020 mm), 104 mm taller (1,611 mm) and has got a 30 mm longer wheelbase (2,729 mm). Apart from this, even its ground clearance has been set higher at 143 mm. In terms of exterior visual appearance, it now looks brawnier thanks to the wider front grille. While at the rear, it now uses a wider (redesigned) tailgate and a new bumper with chrome inserts. Also new are the two squared exhaust pipe tips. The interior is very similar to other recent Mercedes-Benz compact models, including the aforementioned all-new Mercedes CLA.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the entry-level Mercedes GLA 200 (front-wheel-drive) is plonked with a 163 PS 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, a unit shared with the aforementioned coupe.