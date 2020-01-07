2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) spied on test again, to debut at Auto Expo 2020 [Video]

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza is in its last leg of testing now, with the debut set to take place at Auto Expo 2020* next month. The upcoming SUV was recently caught on cam being tested on the public roads again.

The mid-cycle refresh is expected to infuse a new life into the Maruti Brezza which has been witnessing stiff competition from the new arrivals in the segment, including the Hyundai Venue. Launched in 2016, the sub-4 metre SUV scaled the heights of success in no time and soon became the highest-selling model in its segment. Even without a cheaper, petrol engine option, it garners around 8,000 monthly sales on an average and is still going strong even after four years of its existence.

As revealed in a previous story, with the facelift, the Maruti Vitara Brezza will gain a slightly tweaked front fascia. Its restyled bumper will pack new housing for circular fog lamps, along with a new silver chin insert. The most significant update will be offered in the form of the restyled headlamps which will be not only sharper and sleeker but also LED units. Also, the front grille will be given a design update with twin chrome slats. Coming on to the sides, the small SUV will now roll on new 16-inch black alloy wheels. Though not known in detail, the changes to the rear fascia should only be limited to restyled tail lights and bumper.

On the inside, expect the facelifted model to be kitted with minor updates such as new accents and additional comfort and convenience features, fresh upholstery. Moreover, it may also receive the company's latest Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

As far as the engine is concerned, the Maruti Vitara Brezza will do away with the BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine and receive a BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine with the SHVS mild-hybrid system. This engine churns out 77 kW (104.7 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 4-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's jet aircraft sound for EVs and hybrids leaked

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to go on sale within days after its debut at Auto Expo 2020.

*Expected