Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno Looks Sinister As A Street Racer

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best-selling cars in the premium hatchback segment, consistently bringing in volumes for the carmaker and featuring in the list of top 10 most sold cars for each month. Incidentally, the humble Baleno is also a fairly popular vehicle in the aftermarket modification scene and we have seen numerous examples of tastefully modified Maruti Balenos on the internet before. Here we have yet another example of a beautifully modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno and we can't stop drooling.

The first thing that you notice in this modified Maruti Baleno is its striking paint job. This Baleno has been painted in a sinister shade of grey that's made to contrast with lime green accents all over. The lime green accents almost remind you of Aston Martin AMR models. The face of this Baleno looks aggressive and sporty, thanks to a bumper that seems inspired from Mercedes-AMG models. The huge air dams on the bumper with the mesh grille and sharp contouring shouts out its sporty persona. The front bumper even features a splitter and auxiliary LED lamps along with the regular fog lamps.

Speaking of which, the headlamps have been given a smoked out effect and feature new LED DRLs. Heck, there's more drama with lighting that's projected on the ground. This modified Baleno also comes with a blacked-out grille and ORVMs. One of the most stylish bits on this Baleno are its multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tires. There are a few more green accents on the door guards, wheels, brake calipers and even on the interior. The rear end of this hatchback is adorned by a prominent roof-mounted spoiler and a diffuser-like effect for the rear bumper.

Cosmetic modification aside, this Baleno does not seem to boast of any mechanical upgrades. Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82hp and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine can also be had with Maruti's Smart Hybrid technology that takes the power output up to 89hp. The Baleno is also the only hatchback in its segment to feature a mild-hybrid system. For transmission duties, you get the option of either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki introduced a facelift on the Baleno in January 2019, and it looks stylish even in stock condition and in the face of newer competition. In terms of features, the Baleno comes equipped with start/stop button with smart key and keyless entry, electrically foldable ORVMs, a 7-inch Smartplay infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone interior and much more. Safety features include ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors & dual front airbags as standard across all variants. Priced between INR 5.90 lakh to INR 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Baleno is exclusively retailed through Maruti's NEXA outlets.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more tastefully modified cars and other four-wheeler news.