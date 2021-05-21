Maruti S-Presso Acceleartaion Test - Shocking Results!

The Maruti S-Presso is one of the most lucrative options available on the market for first-time car buyers. Thanks to its attractive price positioning, pseudo-SUV looks, a decently well-equipped cabin and of course, a frugal Maruti engine, there are plenty of good reasons to buy the S-Presso. But what about the performance of this micro-SUVish hatchback? Although that's not the first thing that would be in the mind of buyers of the S-Presso, it is still good to know what your car is capable of, isn't it?

So here we have an acceleration test of the Maruti S-Presso, testing its 0-60kph, 0-80kph and 0-100kph times. But first, let's address the specifications. The Maruti S-Presso is powered by the same K10 engine that powered the Alto K10, and essentially replaced the Alto K10 in India. The engine is a BS6 compliant 1.0L 3-cylinder unit that produces 67bhp and 90 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There’s also an AMT on offer.

Here in this test, we have the manual variant of the Maruti S-Presso, with three people on board and with the AC running normally. That, hopefully, will give you a more accurate representation of the performance in the real world. As you can see in the video, the S-Presso takes just 5.21 seconds to accelerate from nought to 60 kph. Moving on, 0-80 kph comes up in 9.55 second and 0-100 kph takes only 13.40 seconds. Now that's quite fast for what is essentially a small city car.

Numbers aside, the S-Presso actually feels fast and peppy in its character. And that's primarily because it's incredibly light. With a kerb weight of just 763 kg and being underpinned by Suzuki's Heartect platform, the S-Presso feels agile and nimble right from the get-go. Now you'd imagine that the S-Presso might not feel particularly stable and planted at higher speeds, but we are glad to report that it maintains its composure even at 100kph and beyond. So in terms of performance, the S-Presso is good to the point that it will actually surprise you.

Performance aside, it's a fairly well-rounded package with equipment such as manual air conditioning, front only power windows, a touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and useable cup and bottle holders upfront on the top-spec VXI Plus trim. It also gets steering mounted controls for audio and Bluetooth telephony. Prices for the Maruti S-Presso currently ranges between INR 3.78 - 5.26 Lakh (ex-showroom).

