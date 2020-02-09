Maruti S-Cross petrol revealed - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki has a slew of new products in its portfolio to keep the customer engagement high at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Apart from displaying the much awaited Jimny Sierra and the Futuro-e concept, the company has now also pulled the covers off the S-Cross petrol, which it plans to launch only by March 2020.

Though unlike the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza, the S-Cross petrol doesn't get any cosmetic tweaks. It has the BS-VI K15 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine in the familiar state of tune - 105 PS/138 Nm. For the record, the S-cross, Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6, all employ the same 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearboxes. At the same time, unlike the XL6, Ciaz and the Ertiga, the Maruti S-cross will only get Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid system in petrol-automatic form.

The Maruti S-Cross previously employed a 90 PS 1.3-litre mild-hybrid diesel powerhouse which was teamed up with a 5-speed manual unit. Our regular readers would be aware of the fact that this engine has been phased out of the Maruti's line-up.

The Maruti S-Cross is about to reach the end of its life-cycle sometime in 2021. It could be replaced by the production-ready Futuro-e, which would be a better contender in its segment than the S-Cross.

The Maruti S-Cross petrol may have a similar price tag in comparison to the current model which lies in the price range of INR 8.81-11.44 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.