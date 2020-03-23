The facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza takes on a slew of sub-four metre compact SUVs, including the latest - the Hyundai Venue - and the feature-rich and most expensive of the lot - the Mahindra XUV300.

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Introduction

Since its launch, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has been single-handedly reigning the sub-four metre SUV space, garnering impressive numbers despite being available with only one engine, that too a diesel one.

Last month, the Maruti Vitara Brezza received a facelift. With the mid-cycle refresh, it received an all-new powertrain and several cosmetic changes. Among all of its chief competitors, it also has the Mahindra XUV300 in its crosshairs, which has made a stature of its own with its most powerful engines in its segment and an extensive list of features, and has also been recently upgraded to BS-6 norms.

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Dimensions

When it comes to size and stance, both the Mahindra XUV300 and the Maruti Vitara Brezza have an upright stance and look buff enough.

The Mahindra XUV300 and the Maruti Vitara Brezza have an identical length of 3,995 mm, but the former’s wheelbase is longer by a whole 100 mm. And while the Mahindra XUV300 is a wider SUV by a small margin, the height of the Maruti Vitara Brezza is more. So, the Maruti Suzuki offering should offer more space.

Dimensions Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,821 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,627 mm 1,740 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,500 mm

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Design?

Exterior

The Maruti Vitara Brezza indeed has got a facelift, but it isn’t a substantial one. With minute updates, it has kept its original form and design intact. This makes it look dated when compared to the Mahindra XUV300, which looks fresher and much more aggressive.

Carrying its conventional design further, the only changes one can notice in the Maruti Vitara Brezza are the rectangular chrome grille along with new full LED headlamps, which have the same shape as before, but now incorporate dual LED projectors and double function daytime running LEDs.

In contrast, the Mahindra XUV300 has a more aggressive stance, front grille with fangs-like chrome inserts and bigger headlamps, which are larger in size and come with more pronounced daytime running LEDs, which extend all the way down to the front bumper.

The plain look of the Maruti Vitara Brezza continues with simple door panels, which look paler in contrast to those of the Mahindra XUV300, which get noteworthy squared and wide bulges above the wheel arches.

However, while moving towards the rear, the Mahindra XUV300 has a weird design beyond C-pillar, in order to force it within the four-metre mark, which makes it look a bit disproportionate from the rear three quarter angle. The Maruti Vitara Brezza, in comparison, looks much proportionate.

Both the SUVs have machined alloy wheels, but the wheels of the XUV300 are one size up. The XUV300 is the only SUV in this category to sport 17-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, while the Vitara Brezza has a more appealing and wider looking design with horizontally laid tail lamps with new LED inserts, the profile of the Mahindra XUV300 looks more rounded with truncated boot design and bigger tail lamps, which too have LED inserts but are more rounded in form.

Interior

While the Mahindra XUV300 has a more modern approach in its exterior design over that of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the story on the inside of both the SUVs is somewhat similar, with a more mature and old school approach in their layouts on the inside.

While the cabin of the Mahindra XUV300 is finished in dual-tone black and beige upholstery, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has an all-black cabin, which makes the cabin of the former feel more pleasant relatively.

The instrument console of both the SUVs have funky and comprehensive layouts with informative MIDs, the steering wheel of the XUV300 feels nicer to look at with its silver finished upper spokes.

The centre console of both the SUVs have simple layouts for their touchscreen systems and climate control buttons, the overall design of that of the XUV300 feel paler in comparison.

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Features

The Mahindra XUV300 created a new benchmark in the sub-four metre SUV segment by introducing a number of first in segment comfort and safety features. And while the new Maruti Vitara Brezza is blessed with a couple of add ons, it still is leagues ahead of the XUV300.

When it comes to the exterior, both the XUV300 and the Vitara Brezza come with daytime running LEDs and LED tail lamps. However, the dual-LED projector headlamps of the Vitara Brezza look better compared to the single halogen projector headlamps of the XUV300.

Both the SUVs are equipped with a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, driver seat height adjustment, push-button start with keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and cruise control. The XUV300 offers a number of additional features like an electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, three different steering modes, leather upholstery and heated outside rearview mirrors.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XUV300 has already received many applauses for its 5-star Global NCAP rating. It comes with some premium safety hardware like side, curtain and driver knee airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability program with rollover mitigation, corner braking control, rear disc brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system, all of which are missing there in the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

The safety features common to both the SUVs are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with camera, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and hill start assist.

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Engines & Transmissions

Gone is the ubiquitous 1.3-litre diesel engine of the Maruti Vitara Brezza into oblivion, and in its place, is a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm), offered with the 5-speed manual and 4-speed transmission choices. The engine of the automatic variants comes equipped with the Smart Hybrid technology which ensures better fuel efficiency over its manual counterpart.

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV300 can be had with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (110 PS/200 Nm) linked to a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or a 1.5-litre diesel engine (117 PS/300 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual or automated manual gearbox. The diesel engine, however, is yet to be upgraded to BS6 norms.

Petrol engine Mahindra XUV300 Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine type 1.2-litre Turbo BS-6 1.5-litre K15B BS-6 Displacement 1,197 cc 1,462 cc No. of cylinders 3 4 Power 110 PS @ 5,000 rpm 105 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 200 Nm @ 2,000-3,500 rpm 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual/4-speed AT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Mahindra XUV300 Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine type 1.5-litre Turbo BS-4 - Displacement 1,497 cc - No. of cylinders 4 - Power 117 PS @ 3,750 rpm - Torque 300 Nm @ 1,500-2,500rpm - Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed AMT - Drivetrain Layout FWD -

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Fuel Economy

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza promises a fuel efficiency figure of 17.03 km/l for the manual variants and 18.46 km/l for the ones with the torque converter. The Smart Hybrid technology ensures better fuel efficiency in the automatic variants over the manual ones.

The Mahindra XUV300 petrol, despite having a higher kerb weight and offered with a more powerful engine, delivers 17 km/l. The Mahindra XUV300 diesel returns a fuel economy of 20 km/l.

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Price

Because of being better-equipped, the Mahindra XUV300 is roughly INR 1-2 lakh more expensive than the Maruti Vitara Brezza, which is already more expensive than the Hyundai Venue that packs a plethora of new-age comfort, convenience and safety features.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Diesel (automatic) Maruti Vitara Brezza INR 7.34-9.98 lakh INR 9.75-11.40 lakh - - Mahindra XUV300 INR 8.30-11.99 lakh - INR 8.69-12.29 lakh INR 12.69 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi