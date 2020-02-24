2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift): Variant breakdown

The much-awaited 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has finally been launched with a starting price of INR 7.34 lakh. The facelifted model is available in four main variants - Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi+. Here’s what's all included in each of these variants.

Lxi

This is the most basic variant of the Maruti Vitara Brezza and is the only variant in which an automatic transmission option isn't available. It includes features like halogen projector headlamps with an LED light guide, chrome front grille, LED tail lamps, chrome garnish on the boot lid, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth with four speakers, manual AC, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. The Maruti Vitara Brezza Lxi is available in five exterior colours – Granite Grey, Torque Blue, Arctic White, Premium Silver and Autumn Orange.

Vxi

In addition to all the features of Lxi variant, the Vxi variant comes with LED projector headlamps with dual-purpose LED daytime running lamps, black roof rails, full wheel caps for 16-inch steel wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, illuminated glove box and front footwell, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, rear seat headrest, automatic climate control, upper glove box, remote keyless entry and push-button start with keyless entry. The automatic version, in addition, gets hill hold assist and gear position indicator as well. The Vxi variant is available in the aforementioned colours as well as Sizzling Red.

Zxi

This more feature-rich variant of the Maruti Vitara Brezza includes additional equipment like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, cruise control, 16-inch black alloy wheels, gunmetal grey roof rails, silver skid plates, piano black finish for AC vents, chrome inside door handles, illuminated boot compartment, multi-coloured meter illumination, rear wiper and washer, height-adjustable driver seat, 60:40 adjustable rear seats, rear parcel tray, sunglass holder and rear centre armrest with cup holders.

Zxi+

This range-topping variant's highlights include LED fog lamps, 16-inch machined alloy wheels, auto foldable ORVMs, sliding front centre armrest, auto-dimming IRVM, reverse parking camera, two tweeters, height-adjustable front seat belts, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, leather steering wheel and cooled glove box.

The ZXI+ variant is offered in four single-tone colour options of Granite Grey, Arctic White, Premium Silver and Autumn Orange and three dual-tone paint schemes of Sizzling Red with Midnight Black, Torque Blue with Midnight Black and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has received subtle visual changes with the facelift. Revisions at the front include a new radiator grille, LED headlamps with dual function LED DRLs, a new front bumper with fog lamp housings. Elsewhere, exterior changes include LED tail lamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and restyled rear bumper. Interior enhancements include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, SmartPlay Studio infotainment system and techno-effect accents.

The most significant change in the new Maruti Vitara Brezza, however, is under the hood. In place of the D13A 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine is the K15B 1.5-litre VVT petrol engine, linked to a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. The new engine is BS-VI compliant and produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. It returns a fuel economy of 17.03 km/l (manual)/18.76 km/l (automatic). The reason why it is more efficient if had with the automatic transmission is that in that case it comes equipped with the Progressive Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol-manual - Prices*

Lxi – INR 7.34 lakh

Vxi – INR 8.35 lakh

Zxi – INR 9.10 lakh

Zxi + – INR 9.75 lakh

Zxi + (dual tone) – INR 9.98 lakh

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol-automatic - Prices*

Vxi – INR 9.75 lakh

Zxi – INR 10.50 lakh

Zxi+ – INR 11.15 lakh

Zxi+ (dual tone) – INR 11.40 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Check out the detailed image gallery of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza along with its TV commercial and walkaround video at this link.