The Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue are India's most feature-packed sub-4 metre SUVs. Here's a detailed comparison between the two.

With the XUV300, Mahindra has once again tried to test its mettle in the sub-4 metre segment after more utilitarian offerings like TUV300 and Quanto, albeit in a much more polished and contemporary form. However, Hyundai's Venue that went on last year is also a similarly feature-packed, high-end sub-4 metre SUV.

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Hyundai Venue - Dimensions

Both the SUVs come with distinctive forms, but the Mahindra XUV300 looks bulkier and larger. While both the Mahindra XUV300 as well as Hyundai Venue measure identical 3,995 mm in length, the wheelbase of the XUV300 is longer by a whole 100 mm. Apart from that, the width and height of the Mahindra XUV300 are also more than those of the Hyundai Venue. Bigger dimensions have significant contribution in making the former look bulkier and larger.

Dimensions Mahindra XUV300 Hyundai Venue Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,821 mm 1,770 mm Height 1,627 mm 1,605 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,500 mm

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Hyundai Venue - Design

Exterior

Both the Mahindra XUV300 as well as Hyundai Venue follow completely different design approaches. One thing they have in common is an upright stance, which gives them a traditional SUV style despite small dimensions.

The Hyundai Venue looks more contemporary when viewed for the first time in comparison, with its split headlamps and cascading grille. In comparison, the Mahindra XUV300, thanks to the squared-off face.

Both the SUVs have prominent wheel arches, machined alloy wheels and chunky roof rails. However, the design of the Hyundai Venue looks more proportionate in comparison, especially when moving towards the rear, post the C-pillar. At the rear, both the SUVs get LED inserts in their tail lamps, but the tail lamps of the Mahindra XUV300 looks oddly bigger.

Interior

Like on the outside, the Hyundai Venue carries a more modern approach in the cabin as well. The dashboard of the Hyundai Venue looks simpler with a free mounted touchscreen infotainment system, which is larger in size. The minimalist centre console with round dials for automatic climate control make the interior look classy.

The cabin of the Mahindra XUV300 is to some extent a bit dated, particularly because of the centre console with a traditionally placed touchscreen infotainment system and a lot of buttons. The cabin seems airier, though thanks to the black and beige upholstery. Also, this SUV has a better-looking instrument console.

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Hyundai Venue - Features

Hyundai has always been spearheading the aspect of features in whichever segment to which it caters. However, this time around, it is Mahindra which is leading the game. Creating a new benchmark in the sub-four metre SUV segment, the Mahindra XUV300 has brought a number of comfort and safety features, which are first in this category.

On the outside, both the Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue are blessed with halogen projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs and LED tail lamps.

The features which are common in both the SUVs are tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, driver seat height adjustment, push-button start with keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control and an electric sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV300 offers a number of additional features like, dual-zone feature for the automatic climate control, three drive modes, leather upholstery and heated outside rearview mirrors. At the same time, the Hyundai Venue too has got a couple of add-ons over the Mahindra XUV300 like rear AC vents and connected vehicle functions which can be controlled through a smartphone.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XUV300's 5-star Global NCAP rating surely instils more confidence in the purchase decision. It is the only one of the two to be equipped with driver knee airbags, front parking sensors, corner braking control and rear disc brakes. Features like front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, hill assist control, rear parking sensors and camera, electronic stability program and tyre pressure monitoring system are common to both the SUVs.

Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Engines & Transmissions

The Mahindra XUV300 leads the pack with good punchy engine options, which consist of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (110 PS/200 Nm) linked to a 6-speed MT and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/300 Nm) paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue comes with three petrol engine options. The base option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (83 PS/114 Nm) linked to a 5-speed MT. Above it, there's a new 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/245 Nm), which is offered with a 6-speed MT. The range-topping option is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm), which is available with a 6-speed MT and also a 7-speed DCT.

Petrol engine Mahindra XUV300 Hyundai Venue Engine type 1.2-litre Turbo BS-6 1.2-litre Kappa petrol/1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI Displacement 1,197 cc 1,197 cc/998 cc No. of cylinders 3 4/3 Power 110 PS @ 5,000 rpm 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm/120 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 200 Nm @ 2,000-3,500 rpm 114 Nm @ 4,400 rpm/172 Nm 1,500-4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed automated manual 5-speed manual/6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Mahindra XUV300 Hyundai Venue Engine type 1.5-litre Turbo BS-4 1.5-litre U2 CRDI Displacement 1,497 cc 1,493 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 115 PS @ 3,750 rpm 100 PS @ 4,000 rpm Torque 300 Nm @ 1,500-2,500rpm 240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Price*

The real deal happens to be the massive price difference between both the vehicles, as the Mahindra XUV300 is almost INR 1-1.50 lakh more expensive than the Hyundai Venue. So, the Hyundai Venue is a more sensible option when it comes to the value for money factor.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Diesel (automatic) Mahindra XUV300 INR 8.30 lakh-11.84 lakh - INR 8.69-12.29 lakh INR 9.99-12.69 lakh Hyundai Venue INR 6.70 lakh-10.85 lakh INR 9.60 lakh-11.36 lakh INR 8.10 lakh-11.40 lakh -

*Ex-showroom Delhi

