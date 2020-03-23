Maruti Suzuki having refreshed the Vitara Brezza recently has got many sub-4 metre SUV buyers wondering if Hyundai's Venue is still better than it. In this post, we answer that Venue vs. Vitara Brezza question.

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Introduction

The Maruti Vitara Brezza climbed to the top spot of the sub-four metre SUV segment very quickly after its launch, with record sales figures every consecutive month, and that too with only one engine option on offer.

However, after almost three years of its undisputed reign, it finally got a head-on competitor in the face of Hyundai Venue, which arrived on the block with a more contemporary packaging and more extensive powertrain combinations.

Now, Maruti Suzuki intends to take back its kingship with a facelift, which has seen the SUV getting slight cosmetic updates and a new powertrain. Hyundai, on the other hand, recently launched the Venue with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine, replacing the erstwhile 1.4-litre unit.

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Dimensions

Both the Maruti Vitara Brezza as well as the Hyundai Venue do come with the quintessential upright stance in a compact size. However, on closer introspection, one can feel that the Maruti Vitara Brezza looks minutely bigger in comparison to the Hyundai Venue, and this is actually proved on paper as well.

In direct comparison, the Maruti Vitara Brezza as well as Hyundai Venue measure equally in length (3995mm) as well as wheelbase (2,500 mm). However, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is 20 mm wider and 35 mm taller.

Dimensions Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,705 mm 1,740 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm Kerb weight 1,058-1,372 kg 1,110-1,140 kg

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Design

Exterior

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has been in existence since 2016 and hasn’t changed much even after the facelift. The Hyundai Venue still has a more striking and youthful design, which appeals straight to the heart.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has a safe and conventional design, and it has received a slim rectangular chrome grille flanked by block-shaped full LED headlamps, which do make it look fresher. However, the Hyundai Venue manages to look more aggressive with a larger, cascading front grille that has a more prominent chrome finish, split headlamp design and a more rugged-looking front skid plate.

The profile of the Maruti Vitara Brezza looks plain and proportionate. The Hyundai Venue has more visual drama with more prominent shoulder line and roofline extending through the C-pillar. Both the SUVs get squared wheel arches and 16-inch machined alloy wheels. The wheels of the latter look more cutting edge.

At the rear too, the Venue has a cleaner design, while the Vitara Brezza looks bigger and more muscular with bigger number plate housing, larger skid plate at the bottom and longer tail lamps. The tail lamps in both the SUVs get LED inserts within them.

Interior

The approaches carried on the outside of both the SUVs are much similar for the cabin as well, with the Hyundai Venue having a more new-age design.

The Hyundai Venue has an upper hand with a more modern-looking steering wheel and a freestanding 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is larger than the 7-inch unit of the Vitara Brezza. The rest of the dashboard of the Hyundai Venue looks minimalist with rounded dials for the automatic climate control system. The centre console of the Vitara Brezza looks larger in comparison, with simplistic console for the automatic climate control system.

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Features

Whatever may be the segment to be catered, Hyundai has always had an upper hand over Maruti Suzuki with respect to features. And in this comparison too, the Hyundai model is clearly a better-equipped model in comparison to Maruti Suzuki's offering.

Both the SUVs offer push-button start with keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, driver seat height adjustment, cooled glovebox, automatic climate control and cruise control. The Hyundai Venue additionally offers rear AC vents, electric sunroof and wireless phone charger.

On the outside, however, the Maruti Vitara Brezza comes with more modern headlamp setup with dual LED projectors and dual function LED DRLs, whereas the Hyundai Venue has a simpler-looking halogen projector headlamps with LED DRL surrounding them.

When it comes to safety too, the Hyundai Venue trumps the Maruti Vitara Brezza by a small margin by providing side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and tyre pressure monitoring system in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, hill hold control and reverse parking camera.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Vitara Brezza - Engines & Transmissions

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has ditched the long-serving 1.3-litre diesel engine for a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) now. 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic are the transmission choices. In the automatic variants, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the engine with the Smart Hybrid technology to ensure it delivers better fuel efficiency.

In comparison, the Hyundai Venue gives a wider choice list with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) linked to a standard 5-speed MT, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) paired with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/240 Nm) coupled to a standard 6-speed MT.

Petrol Engine Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine type 1.2-litre Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDI 1.5-litre K15B Displacement 1197cc 998cc 1462cc No. of cylinders 4 3 4 Power 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm 120 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 105 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 114 Nm @ 4,000 rpm 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT 5-speed manual/4-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD

Diesel engine Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine type 1.5-litre U2 CRFI - Displacement 1493cc - No. of cylinders 4 - Power 100 PS @ 4000 rpm - Torque 240 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm - Transmission 6-speed manual - Drivetrain FWD -

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Mileage

Following its reputation of making fuel-efficient vehicles, the Maruti Vitara Brezza delivers a good fuel economy figure of 17.03 km/l in manual variants and 18.46 km/l in the automatic ones.

In contrast, the Hyundai Venue promises 17.52 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol-manual configurations, 18.27 km/l for the 1.0-litre petrol-manual configurations and 18.15 km/l for the 1.0-litre petrol-automatic configurations. The fuel economy rating of the 1.5-litre diesel-manual configurations is yet to be revealed.

Hyundai Venue vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Price

The Hyundai Venue, with its more economic 1.2-litre engine option, is priced from a price point much lower than that of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. On the other hand, there is a considerable difference of INR 1 lakh in the top-spec automatic variants of both the SUVs. The petrol automatic variants, however, are priced much similar to each other, making the Venue a better value for money proposition.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Maruti Vitara Brezza INR 7.34-9.98 lakh* INR 9.75-11.40 lakh* - Hyundai Venue INR 6.70-10.85 lakh* INR 9.60-11.36 lakh* INR 8.10-11.40 lakh*

*Ex-showroom Delhi